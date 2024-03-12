Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan Named Key Figures in Vince McMahon Sexual Trafficking Lawsuit; Details inside

Vince McMahon’s sexual trafficking lawsuit isn’t going to fizzle out anytime soon, and it will also take down some big names with it. Now, the latest report finds the roles of top WWE corporate officers like the President of TKO Group, Nick Khan; Vince McMahon’s daughter and former Chairperson, Stephanie McMahon; WWE COO, Brad Plum; and Legal Department Officer, Brian Nurse, in covering up the crimes.

The recent report published by Front Office Reports mentions the names of these four. It highlights the role of WWE Corporate Officers, who knew of the heinous crimes of Vince McMahon and who allegedly did the cover-up.

What does the report say about Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon?

Nick Khan and COO Brad Plum are not accused of sexual assaults in the suit, but it does allege that they did contribute to covering up Grant’s exploitation in a way that makes WWE liable.

Grant, in her lawsuit, mentioned Nick Khan as someone telling her, “I know exactly who you are" after she introduced herself to her. Her suit mentions that Khan knew her as unusual unless he knew about her exploitation. It also mentions that Plum and Khan were involved in negotiating Grant’s NDA.

Brad Plum was responsible for setting Grant up for a job in WWE and then later transferred her to the Talent Relations department to work under John Laurinaitis. He also gave her a salary increase of $ 200,000 in 2021.

Stephanie McMahon and Brian Nurse only appear in lawsuits in passing and are not accused of any crime. Grant, however, mentions Stephanie McMahon as someone who might have known of other instances of her father’s inappropriate sexual conduct. It was also noted that Stephanie McMahon motioned for Grant to sit next to her in a board meeting once.

In January 2024, Janel Grant sued former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, accusing McMahon of sexually trafficking her. She had accused both men of sexually assaulting her, alleging that some of the crimes took place at WWE’s property.

WWE Spokesperson replies

A WWE spokesperson has replied to the latest mention of the WWE Corporate Officers involved in the sexual trafficking lawsuit.

“WWE takes Ms. Grant’s allegations very seriously and has no tolerance for any physical abuse or unwanted physical contact. Neither Nick Khan nor Brad Blum, prior to the lawsuit being filed on January 25, 2024, were aware of any allegation by Ms. Grant that she was the victim of abuse or unwanted physical contact; nor does the complaint allege that either had knowledge of such,” he said.

After the allegations against Vince McMahon surfaced, not only did he have to resign as the Executive Chairman of WWE, but his name from the company's website and records had to be removed as the public backlash was huge.

The lawsuit alleges that McMahon not only sexually assaulted Janel Grant multiple times between 2019 and 2022 but also trafficked her to other men inside the company, forcing her to get in physician contact with them. The lawsuit also mentions McMahon forcing Grant to visit the hotel rooms of John Laurinaitis to get into physical relations with him.

McMahon is also accused of sending threatening messages to Grant to be silent about the sexual assaults on her.

