CM Punk WrestleMania 40 Weekend Plans REVEALED: Details Inside

CM Punk’s stunning return to the WWE couldn’t snowball into a massive WrestleMania 40 main event, as his triceps injury at Royal Rumble prevented him from competing in WWE. Reports later said that Punk was scheduled to win the Elimination Chamber, and then win the WrestleMania 40 main event against Seth Rollins, and win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, those plans have been dropped and a new role has been given to CM Punk.

On March 7, 2024, WWE revealed that CM Punk would be there at the WWE World Fan Experience on April 7. “BREAKING NEWS: @CMPunk will appear at WWE World on Sunday, April 7! Buy your General Admission ticket NOW and get early access to purchase a VIP ticket that guarantees a Meet and Greet with the Best in the World,” WWE said in its statement at X.

Meanwhile, Punk is also slated to make an appearance on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW, leading to WrestleMania 40.

Will Punk have any role at WrestleMania 40?

Though Punk is not officially slated to be there at WrestleMania 40, it however, appears that he might have some role in the main event of Night 1, when Seth Rollins defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Advertisement

McIntyre has been making comments on CM Punk, off-late, and his jibes are often directed at CM Punk’s injury. In fact, McIntyre is speaking more on Punk than even Seth Rollins. This hints at Punk's involvement in McIntyre’s match against Rollins.

Punk might interfere in the Championship match, making McIntyre lose the bout, which sets the stage for their future storyline. Though Punk hasn’t announced his return to the ring yet, he might make his comeback any day.

So, there are very good chances of CM Punk sabotaging the Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40.

Punk’s second run with the WWE

CM Punk’s second stint with WWE, after a massive fall-out in 2014, is no less than a miracle for the fans.

Punk had left the company on an extremely sour note, and vowed never to return to WWE ever again.

His disgust was mainly with WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and former Chairman Vince McMahon for not making the right booking decisions for Punk.

Punk’s big agony with the WWE was that he was always undersold over certain wrestlers, and was purposely denied a WrestleMania 40 main event.

However, all that has been put to rest, and CM Punk returned to the WWE in Survivor Series 2023, and this time it appears he will be there at the main event of WrestleMania.

ALSO READ: 'I would be kicking myself if I said no': CM Punk opens up on failed UFC run, reveals if he has any regrets