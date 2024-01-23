WWE Royal Rumble 2024 match card time; how to watch, tickets

WWE is set to host their 37th edition of Royal Rumble this weekend on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field, Florida. Road to WrestleMania is about to kickstart, and Royal Rumble is considered the first platform in the way of Road to WrestleMania.



Royal Rumble events are best known for traditional Royal Rumble matches where a total of 30 superstars enter the ring every 90 seconds, and these superstars compete to eliminate each other, some entrants are surprises, some new faces debut, some legends make their returns and injured superstar makes there way back to company.



The last survivor of the match wins the Royal Rumble battle royal and gets a golden ticket to WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble winner gets to challenge the champion of their choice and the main event of WrestleMania.



The previous year, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made his return from a pac injury and won Royal Rumble 2023, and then he challenged WWE's undisputed champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, he was unable to complete his story, and Rhodes is set to enter the Royal Rumble 2024. He was aiming to win the Royal Rumble 2024, to continue his story.



WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Time - When is the WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is the first major pay-per-view of the year 2024. The show will kick-off at 8 PM EST on Saturday, January. 2024 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.



Country: USA and Canada

Date: January, 27th, 2024

Time: 8 PM EST, Saturday

Country: UK and Ireland

Date: January, 27th, 2024

Time: 12 PM EST, Saturday

Country: India

Date: January, 28th, 2024

Time: 5:30 AM IST, Sunday

Where is the WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

WWE is gearing up to host Royal Rumble 2024 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. on Saturday, January 27, 2024. This is the second Royal Rumble event in Tropicana Field after Royal Rumble 2021. This will be the first show with live attendance, as the last Royal Rumble 2021, was a thunderdom event.

How To Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

Royal Rumble 2024 can be the most-watched WWE Royal Rumble event ever in history, a report by BWE suggested. The reason behind it is, “This year's Royal Rumble is poised to become WWE's most-watched event EVER. Peacock is set to receive a bump in subscribers due to the NFL broadcasting a playoff match on the streaming service this month.”

Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network



Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Match Card

Royal Rumble events are best known for their traditional Royal Rumble matches. WWE hosts two major Royal Rumble matches one for male superstars and another for female superstars, and the winner gets the opportunity to witness the main event WrestleMania/ The single Royal Rumble match could last for one hour.

This year, Royal Rumble 2024 is looking jam-packed with two traditional Royal Rumble matches, and two championship matches on the card.



1.30 Men's Royal Rumble Match

2.30 Women's Royal Rumble Match

3. Logan Paul(c) vs Kevin Owens – WWE United States Championship

4. Roman Reigns(c) vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles – Fatal 4-Way match for Undisputed Universal Championship

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Tickets

WWE Royal Rumble 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The ticket price of Royal Rumble varies for different positions and seat locations, starting from 80 dollars to 100 dollars. This year ticket prices vary from 150 dollars to 2300 dollars.



One can purchase tickets from the venue, WWE Tickets, and other local and WWE ticket distributors. A report from Wrestle Tix suggests Royal Rumble 2024 is almost sold out and only seats around 900 are left which range around 350 dollars.

At Royal Rumble 2024, two Royal Rumble matches have been announced, as always—one for male superstars and another for female superstars. Thirty superstars will enter the match at intervals of every 90 seconds. While some participants have already been announced, others will remain a surprise for fans until the Royal Rumble gong hits.



Who Is In The Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match?

9 men are pre-announced as of now for the men’s Royal Rumble match for Royal Rumble 2024.

Cody Rhodes CM Punk Shinsuke Nakamura Bobby Lashley Drew McIntyre Gunther Chad Gable Otis Akira Tozawa

Who Is In The Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match?

5 women are pre-announced as of now for the women’s Royal Rumble match for Royal Rumble 2024.



Bayley Nia Jax Becky Lynch Bianca Belair

5. Maxxine Dupri