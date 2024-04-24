Virat Kohli has gone on the umpires in the Indian Premier League 2024. The veteran player liked Mohammad Kaif's post on the umpires' bad performance during the 17th season. Virat was granted a high full toss after examining the regulations.

However, the former RCB captain was dissatisfied and disagreed with the authorities. He was fined 50% of his match money for his actions during the KKR vs. RCB match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Knight Riders won the game by one run.

Mohammad Kaif comes in Virat Kohli’s support

Harshit's delivery dipped, and Virat was unable to manage the full toss, allowing the bowler to catch it easily. He received no relief from the on-field umpire or the third official. Despite technology demonstrating that Virat was rightfully given out, Kaif and Virat refuse to accept the verdict.

Mohammad Kaif wrote on his Instagram, “Clear unplayable beamer gets Kohli out and a ball that passed under Dhoni's bat declared wide. Cameras, replays, technology but still such mistakes being made. Poor umpiring.”

Mohammad Kaif believes Harshit Rana should have asked for an apology from Virat Kohli

Mohammad Kaif, a former Indian cricket team star who has played 125 ODIs and 13 Tests, stated in a video that Harshit Rana should have apologized for the beamer. In a video on X, Kaif said, "You can dismiss a batter in 10 different ways with a single ball and with six deliveries you have 60 ways to get a batter out. There are only 10 ways to get a batter out but now Virat Kohli has been dismissed by a beamer which is a new one."

"Giving Virat Kohli out off a beamer is a terrible decision because how can you control a ball that is coming at you in that trajectory. That is not legal. The ball which slipped out of Harshit Rana's hand, came at a particular trajectory and no ball should have been given, Harshit Rana should have apologised and said sorry to Kohli for the ball slipping out of his hands. Instead, Kohli was given out, this is a terrible decision,” Kaif said in his video uploaded on X.

He went on to say, “The batter always looks down at where the ball is supposed to be pitching, no one can be ready for a delivery like that. It was a bad decision to give Virat Kohli out."

The match is over RCB lost the match by 1 run, but it is clearly visible that Virat Kohli is still not over what happened. Also, after the match was over Virat Kohli didn’t shake hands with the umpires, and that’s something unlikely when you are a sportsman.

