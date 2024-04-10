Virat Kohli Opens Up About His Biggest Fear; Adds, ‘I Look So Stupid And Fool’

Virat Kohli is widely recognized as ‘King Kohli’, but even he has his own fears. In a recent social media video with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli claimed to be "very scared of turbulence." The cricketer opened up about his biggest fear in a viral video.

In the video, the former Indian cricket team skipper can be seen saying, “I am very scared of turbulence. Oh my god, I look so stupid and like a fool. Whenever there is a bad turbulence, I am the first guy to hold the sides of the seat. So I feel like, I am the gone.”

This revelation comes during Kohli's outstanding performance in the current IPL 2024 season. He has been a rock for RCB, including in their recent loss to the Rajasthan Royals. His amazing innings of 113 runs off 72 balls, which included 12 boundaries and four sixes, demonstrated his batting brilliance.

Virat Kohli's childhood coach slams RCB star's strike rate critics

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024, which has seen 23 games played as of Tuesday (April 9). Kohli now leads the Orange Cap list with 316 runs, following his 72-ball 113 not out in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) six-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 19 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

Despite his century, Kohli was chastised by many for his low strike rate, particularly at the start of the innings. When asked to bat first, RCB scored 88 without loss in 10 overs, with skipper Faf du Plessis-Kohli's opening stand weathering any early storms. However, Kohli was chastised for his average scoring rate.

Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli's childhood coach, has struck back at people who doubt his strike rate. As per the India Today report, Rajkumar said, "They speak only to be in the news. Just because whenever you speak about a normal player, it does not bring you in the news headlines, but if you speak about a player like Virat Kohli, it brings you in the news headlines."

RCB and Kohli are currently suffering in the IPL 2024 season. After five games, they are in ninth place, with only one win. On Thursday (April 11), they will meet the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Match 25.

