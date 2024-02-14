‘His Marriage Is on the Rocks’: LeBron James Vibing to GloRilla Sends NBA Twitter Into Overdrive

LeBron James is an absolute superstar, whether he's dominating on the basketball court or making moves off the court. The man was totally in his element in the locker room at Crypto.com Arena before the game against the Detroit Pistons.

James was jamming out to the latest track from Memphis rapper GloRilla, showing her some love. The clip he uploaded on Instagram blew up and spread like wildfire.

"The King" uploaded a video of himself rapping to the song Yeah Glo by GloRilla after working out before the game against the Pistons.

He appeared fired up and prepared to take it to the visiting Pistons.

LeBron James has previously shared videos of himself jamming to trending songs on the radio following a workout. James has always used music to motivate himself.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans on X.

GloRilla, a 24-year-old female rapper from Memphis, Tennessee, recently released her latest single, Yeah Glo.

After releasing the song F.N.F. (Let's Go) with rapper Hitkidd, she rose to fame back in 2022. She was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Rap Performance.

TMZ Sports claims that "The King" has become more proficient with song lyrics following years of being made fun of by internet trolls.

A compilation of the four-time NBA champion stumbling over lyrics to a song is available on various social media platforms.

