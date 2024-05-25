Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor is one of the most heated rivalries in the history of the UFC. Their actions in the build-up to the 2018 showdown and the aftermath of the contest have contributed to a permanent animosity between the duo.

However, before their rivalry, the two biggest UFC superstars in history were on cordial terms. ‘The Eagle’, in fact, asked McGregor for his t-shirt back in 2014.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov asked for a t-shirt from Conor McGregor

Back in 2014, Conor McGregor was the UFC’s biggest rising star. Nurmagomedov was also making his mark in the lightweight division at that time. McGregor was set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in a battle of surging featherweight contenders.

A Twitter account advertised McGregor’s walkout t-shirt for the event to those interested in collecting. Nurmagomedov threw his hat into the ring, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

“@TheNotoriousMMA @Dethrone_Dan @ufc Hey Conor, I'm in Vegas when you come let me know, I want you gave me this shirt.”

Conor McGregor responded to Nurmagomedov’s request, writing:

“Lets do it brother!! I fly out to Vegas tomorrow!! Hit me up and we can train :-)” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Khabib responded:

“Ok no problem man.”

Conor McGregor finished Dustin Poirier via a first-round TKO at UFC 178. Nurmagomedov was in attendance for the fight. The duo even posed for a photo together after the fight. The friendship, however, turned into a hostile rivalry with time. They eventually clashed at UFC 229, where the Dagstani earned a fourth-round submission win.

Advertisement

When Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father invited Conor McGregor to settle beef

The rivalry between Khabib and McGregor extended beyond the octagon. The chaos that ensued after the fight only fueled their animosity. Surprisingly, Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, took a different approach and invited the Irishman to their home in an attempt to resolve their differences. During an interview with Oksana Kravtsova, Abdulmanap expressed his willingness to find a peaceful resolution.





“Today I invited Conor to our home. Yes, I made this statement I invited him as a guest. He can visit Dagestan, why not?. It is all in the past (insults). We should not stop there, life goes on. Our religion shows grace not only in words but also in deeds. If he comes you will see that he will be our dear guest. My Khabib, whenever I make a statement he never stands against that.”

Advertisement

Despite Abdulmanap’s attempt, the bad blood is still there. McGregor is seemingly still open to a rematch against his most formidable rival. The Irishman hinted at that during a recent Q&A with Duelbits.