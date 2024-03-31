WATCH: After Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis Uses Daniel Ricciardo to Get Oscar Piastri’s Support in IPL 2024

After Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins asked for Oscar Piastri to support their team, two more IPL teams have come forward asking for the McLaren driver's support. The Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are the newest Indian Premier League teams that have sought the assistance of famous Formula One driver Oscar Piastri. LSG and PBKS will also face off on Saturday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

On March 28, 2024, Oscar Piastri went on to Twitter (now X) to ask his fans which team he “should support”. In return, many fans came and helped Piastri. However, the best addition was Pat Cummins commenting on the post asking for his support. But now, two others have joined the bid with Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Ellis asking for Piastri’s support for their respective teams.

Marcus Stoinis says ‘Lucknow’ is the team for Oscar Piastri

The Delhi Capitals were the first to reply to Oscar's X post, and Lucknow and Punjab now follow them in convincing the driver to follow their respective teams. Before the match between LSG and PBKS, a video was put up on X by IPL, where Marcus Stoinis of LSG and Nathan Ellis of PBKS are seen asking for Pisatri’s assistance.

Stoinis said, “I understand some of the struggles that takes to become a Formula 1 driver. And I don’t think it’s too dissimilar to what it’s like to be a cricketer and an IPL cricketer. Look obviously it’s an easy choice. I think Lucknow is his team.”

Stonis continued by talking about how Daniel Ricciardo is a fan of Lucknow and how both Aussies can be supporting the same team. Stonis added, “Why not join another Aussie with this Aussie boy, that’s Daniel Ricciardo that follows Lucknow. Let’s keep it all in the family.”

Marcus Stoinis as a fellow Australian has come asking for his assistance but another Australian Nathan Ellis as well has proposed that Piastri join PBKS in their fight to win the IPL trophy.

Ellis said, “Yeah, Oscar, first of all big fan. Second of all, we’ve got only three Australians here in Punjab in the coach, Assistant coach Brad Haddin, and myself. So, getting a new Punjab Kings fan is always exciting, but even more exciting when they’re Australians.”

Ellis believes Daniel Ricciardo will support the Lucknow Super Giants

Ellis also spoke on how Stoinis is good friends with Daniel Ricciardo. He added, “Well I think Stoin’s good friends with Daniel Ricciardo. So, I think Ricciardo will go to Lucknow”

With Ricciardo being his rival on the track, Ellis asked Piastri to join the fight with Punjab Kings. Ellis said, “So, Oscar you’re more than welcome to join Punjab”.

On March 30, the IPL 2024 action will take place at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, where LSG will host PBKS. This will be the first time the venue will host a match this season, and both teams need a major win to survive in the game. LSG lost their first match to Rajasthan, while PBKS suffered their first loss of the season to RCB.

