Who Are The Wives And Girlfriends Cheering On The Formula 1 Drivers In Drive To Survive

In March 2019, Netflix released the ultimate treat for all F1 enthusiasts with the web show Drive To Survive. This compelling series took us on a thrilling ride, showcasing the incredible journeys of various F1 drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen. The latest installment of this show was unveiled on February 23, 2024.

The episodes showcase the best moments of the races and behind-the-scenes footage. What really drew viewers in were the glamorous WAGS of the drivers, who stole the spotlight during the F1 season. Check out the scoop on the wives and girlfriends who supported the F1 drivers in Drive To Survive:

Max Verstappen’s girlfriend: Kelly Piquet

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen started dating in 2020. Max Verstappen confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2021 with a photo of the couple at a beautiful beach. They looked absolutely stunning together!

"Happy New Year everyone. Let's make 2021 a year to remember in many ways. Wishing you all success, love, and happiness just as I found mine," Max Verstappen wrote in the caption. Kelly Piquet has experience working as a stylist, with a background in modeling. Piquet has worked with brands like Louis Vuitton and PatBo.

Lance Stroll’s girlfriend: Marilou Bélanger

Marilou Bélanger has been in a relationship with Lance Stroll since 2023, with reports of them dating surfacing in September. However, it wasn't until December of the same year that they made their relationship official.

On December 25, 2023, she shared a picture of herself with Lance Stroll, attending a football game between Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. Marilou Bélanger is a professional model, signed with renowned agencies like Select Models, MGM Models, and Wilhemina London. She has starred in ads for La Vie en Rose, and Lole, among other brands.

Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend: Alexandra Saint Mleux

Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari driver, is currently in a relationship with Alexandra Saint Mleux. They have been together since 2023, but any talk of proposals or other specifics has been kept under wraps by both of them.

They might have started dating sometime in 2023, but it's hard to pinpoint the exact moment. It all began to blossom between them in July 2023 when they were seen together at Wimbledon. Then, in November 2023, they were spotted again at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. So, it's safe to assume that they've been a couple since early 2023.

Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, is currently pursuing her studies in art history in Paris. Interestingly, she maintains a separate Instagram account solely dedicated to sharing her art discoveries and everything art-related. Alexandra's passion for art is evident as she frequently updates her followers with content. Although her Instagram profile may be private, she remains quite active on TikTok, boasting an impressive following of around 250k.

Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend: Francisca Gomes

Pierre Gasly is in a relationship with Francisca Gomes, and they have been reportedly dating since October 2022, at least that's when they were first linked. The couple was spotted together at a match between French football clubs Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain in Paris.

The couple prefers to keep their romantic life under wraps, but occasionally they give fans a glimpse into their favorite driver's dating adventures. In 2024, Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend Francisca Gomes celebrated his birthday in a special way.

"The one who taught me what real love is My life partner and best friend," Francisca Gomes wrote in her Instagram post. Francisca has roots in Portugal and is currently working as a social media influencer and professional model. She has worked with magazines like LuxWOMAN and CRISTINA, and brands like H&M and Carolina Herrera.

Daniel Ricciardo’s girlfriend: Heidi Berger

Daniel Ricciardo is currently in a relationship with Heidi Berger, and they have been together since 2021. Although rumors about their connection started in 2021, it wasn't until a year later that they publicly confirmed their relationship. In 2022, Heidi Berger and Daniel Ricciardo made it official on Instagram.

Daniel Ricciardo shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram, which were from a trip the two went to with their friends. A month later, Ricciardo commented on his romance, during an interview with Fitzy & Wippa. “Yeah mate, I’m in love, I got a good thing going, so yeah. I’ve got a good balance in life right now," he had said.

Heidi Berger hails from a family of racers, given that her dad used to race in Formula One - Gerhard Berger. Her mom, Ana Corvo, was also a model in Portugal. Heidi is now pursuing a career in acting, having graduated from New York University. She has appeared in a TV drama called Onde Está Elisa and in an opera titled A Única Mulher.

George Russell’s girlfriend: Carmen Montero Mundt

Carmen Montero Mundt and George Russell have been in a relationship since 2020. They were introduced by a mutual friend in the beautiful city of London. Carmen recently opened up about their relationship during an Instagram Q&A session, showing her unwavering support for George and their love story on social media.

Carmen Montero Mundt completed her studies at the University of Westminster in 2021. As per her LinkedIn profile, she holds a degree in finance and business management. Previously, she worked as an investor relations associate at Ruffer. Interestingly, Carmen revealed her intention to return to school in 2023 and pursue a master's degree, which is expected to commence in 2024.

Sergio Perez’s wife: Carola Martinez

Carola Martinez became Sergio Perez's wife in 2018, sealing their love for each other. Their journey as parents began in December 2017, with the arrival of their first child, Sergio Perez Jr. After a year of embracing parenthood, they took the next big leap and exchanged vows, solidifying their bond for eternity.

Carola Martinez and Sergio Perez have four children together. Their son was born in 2017, followed by the arrival of their daughter in 2019, whom they named Carlota. In May 2022, Carola gave birth to their second son, Emilio. Then, in September 2023, Carola became a mother once again, welcoming their fourth child into the world.

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend: Rebecca Donaldson

Carlos Sainz is dating Rebecca Donaldson, his Scottish model girlfriend, and they have been together since 2023. The rumors about their romance started when they were seen together in Italy during the summer of 2023. It seems like Rebecca Donaldson and Carlos Sainz are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

They haven't mentioned anything about their relationship for a whole year, but she's been seen supporting him at many races. Rebecca Donaldson is a model signed with Brand Model Management. She's been featured on the front pages of Marie Claire Mexico and Vogue Ukraine, as well as other top fashion magazines.