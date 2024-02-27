Four-time kickboxing champion, Andrew Tate just got pulled over by Romanian authorities for a random drug test. The news is extra spicy because, on February 23, Andrew Tate dropped a bomb on X (formerly Twitter) about steering clear of drugs.

Tate wrote, "Yo young fellas, if you wanna hit the big leagues in life, here's the secret sauce: dodge drugs and stay away from the folks who mess with 'em."

Surprisingly, all the outcomes of the drug tests run on Andrew Tate were negative. The conducted drug tests by the Romanian authorities had the following substances:

Cocaine

Opiates

Cannabis-5

Amphetamine

Methamphetamine

Metadona

Ketamine

Andrew Tate Dismisses Fans' Speculation Of Taking Steroids

In April 2023, Andrew Tate flaunted his ripped physique to his fans on X (formerly Twitter) by posing in front of a mirror. When fans suspected the role of steroids in his well-built body, Tate shut down the naysayers and called himself a "genetic specimen."

The former 37-year-old kickboxer swore on never touching steroids, no testosterone replacement therapy, nada. He boldly claimed that he takes one meal a day, some solid training, and a whole lot of swagger.

Andrew Tate also went on to appear on his Emergency Meeting podcast and doubled down on the no-steroids claim. He spoke on the same lines and shared that he never touched steroids during his kickboxing days and trained for about an hour and a half each morning. Tate also dared fans to prove him wrong and swore he'd look dumb if caught lying.

Andrew Tate Runs On Super Drugs?

In June 2023, Andrew Tate appeared on the PBD Podcast and claimed to intake his "super drugs" which is a combination of nicotine and caffeine alongside a once-a-day eating routine. As per Tate, he takes his meal at night which consists of mostly meat.

Why Was Andrew Tate Arrested?

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in late December 2022 for allegedly forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, and rape. However, they were released in August 2023 after three months of detention in Romania. Next, they were moved to house arrest while still being investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape. As reported by The Guardian, the Tate brothers were limited to the Bucharest municipality zone and nearby Ilfov county.

In January 2024, the Bucharest court upheld a ruling by another court that Andrew Tate could not leave the country for another 60 days. Earlier in January 2024, Tate won an appeal challenging the seizure of his assets by Romanian authorities. The possessions (15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches, and cash in several currencies worth an estimated €3.6m) were confiscated after he was arrested.