Watch: Ellyse Perry Breaks Window of Display Car During Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Monday, defeated UP Warriorz by 23 runs to take their total points in the table to 6 in their last match at their home ground MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. However, what grabbed everyone’s eyeballs was an unusual scene that unfolded during the penultimate over of the match.

Ellyse Perry breaks the window of the car

RCB batter Ellyse Perry proved that records aren’t the only thing she is good at breaking with her exceptional batting skills. On the fifth ball of the 19th over, she smashed the ball right into the window of the display car, shattering it.

This incident was followed by some wonderful expressions from the players on and off the field. Perry herself was left stunned by her own actions while her teammates in the dugout couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious incident caused by her powerful shot.

It was Perry’s blistering knock of 58 runs off just 37 balls, which provided RCB a perfect ending to their batting inning. She hit four sixes and as many fours to add 42 runs, along with Richa Ghosh on the board, to power the team to a massive total.

RCB vs. Warriorz clash

Skipper Smriti Mandhana scored her second half-century of the second season of the Women’s Premier League as she smashed 80 runs off just 50 balls. Her knock included ten fours and three sixes, which played an essential role in helping the franchise post their highest total of the season so far- 198/3. Smriti is also leading the race to claim the orange cap for the season, as she has already scored 219 runs in five games at a strike rate of 154.22.

Starting the opening partnership on a solid note, Smriti and S Meghana collectively scored 51 runs in just 5.3 overs. This set the pace for the team as the skipper then went on to establish an even firm partnership with Ellyse Perry, who shared a 95-run stand after playing just 64 balls.

RCB bowlers then played an essential role in maintaining dominance over UP Warriorz as they could restrict them to just 175 runs in 20 overs with only two wickets in hand.