Watch: IShowSpeed Sings You Are My Sunshine to LeBron James From Courtside During Lakers vs Warriors

There are not many content creators worldwide who have achieved rapid success like American YouTuber and rapper IShowSpeed. The famous streamer was present at the Lakers vs. Warriors game. During the game, IShowSpeed recorded a video for James in which he was signing ‘You are my Sunshine.’

However, the video didn’t take much time to go viral after the 19-year-old popular game streamer shared it on his Instagram. Since he first shared the video, it has taken social media by storm.

It was picked up by the TikTok accounts first before the basketball accounts on X started sharing the same video. Check out IShowSpeed's video shared by X user LeBronchitis6 (@LeGonechitis):

IShowSpeed’s singing didn’t inspire the Lakers

IShowSpeed may be going viral for his video but his singing didn’t change the fortunes of LA Lakers as they lost against the Warriors in their home arena without Anthony Davis who was ruled out because of a headache.

LeBron James continued in his merry way but without the support of others, he was left frustrated. The King scored 33 points, provided 11 assists, and collected 7 rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes of play.

Lakers' chances of an outright playoff spot in jeopardy?

After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves a few days ago, the Lakers lost again against the Warriors and this loss can dent their chances of an outright playoff spot.

After the loss, the purple and gold's chances of moving up to the sixth and final automatic playoff spot are almost gone. The New Orleans Pelicans (47-32) are two and a half games ahead of the Lakers at 45-35.

