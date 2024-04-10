'Might End Up in LBJ Jordan Status’: Victor Wembanyama’s ‘Shammgod’ Spin Move Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy

Victor Wembanyama is in his rookie season in the NBA, but he is taking legendary strides in the game. He is unstoppable, and that too in his first season. He's performing things no one anticipated a rookie to do, and he's doing them on a 7-foot-4 frame.

The Frenchman was showing his bag of tricks against the Memphis Grizzlies, and he made the fans awestruck with his spinning move against the Grizzlies' defense.

What did Wembanyama do?

Victor Wembanyama produced a moment of magic by doing a very difficult move called ‘ShamMgod’. What made it so special was that he finished the move with a spin and layup for an easy bucket past three Grizzlies players, as they were never there to defend him.

Wembanyama has been ruling over the hearts of NBA fans with his play on both ends of the court. With every passing game, he is getting better. The rookie has been so dominant defensively that he has managed a whopping 3.6 blocks per game throughout the season, and the next best player on the list is Anthony Davis with 2.1 blocks per game.

How did fans react?

Wemby’s performance ended the losing streak for Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have gone through a torrid season because of injuries as well as the inconsistency of the top players in the team. However, Wemby held his own and he again proved his worth against the Grizzlies to help the Spurs to a 15-point win on Tuesday night.

Wemby’s all-round game was on display for everyone as he scored 18 points, collected 7 rebounds, dished out 6 assists, and made 7 blocks in the game. He got decent support from Julian Champagnie, who scored 17 points.

