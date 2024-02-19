Kendall Jenner and NBA All-Star Devin Booker were initially rumored to be a couple back in April 2020. However, the pair spilled the beans about their romance on Valentine's Day in 2021 by going Instagram official. Fast forward to October 2022, and they called it quits owing to their crazy work schedules.

Now, rumors are swirling that the exes might be making a comeback!

At the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, Kendall Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker were coincidentally found sharing the same VIP suite. Apparently, an Instagram update from Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics’ daughter, Kylie Rubin spilled the tea. The picture showed Devin chilling at a table.

Kendall didn't make the cut in the photo. However, she showed up later in the same VIP suite, including her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. In addition, Kendal's supermodel friend Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber were also present at the game.

Next comes the Valentine's Day plot twist! Celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi claimed that Devin and Kendall spent the special day together at a hotel.

Note: DeuxMoi does have a disclaimer about their information not being independently confirmed. But let's just roll with it for the juicy details.

Additionally, according to a keen-eyed fan named Philip, Kendall dropped some major hints on Instagram Stories. Apparently, she posted pics of herself riding horses with a backdrop of saguaro cacti - a dead giveaway for Phoenix.

Philip also mentioned how Devin's ex-girlfriend and model Christina Nadin also hit the unfollow button on Booker.

In 2023, Kendall Jenner began dating rapper Bad Bunny after going separate ways with Devin Booker. However, the pair called it quits less than a year of dating each other.

