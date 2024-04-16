Watch: Leaked Video Reveals Knicks' Recruiting Pitch to LeBron James During 2010 Free Agency

Finally, the 2010 pitch video of the Knicks to LeBron James has surfaced. It includes features from The Sopranos, Trump, and The Post.

Pablo Torre, a former ESPN employee, was the one who discovered the video. He found it during a meeting between the Knicks, LeBron James, and his team in Cleveland. Torre unveiled parts of this video in the latest episode of his podcast, "Pablo Torre Finds Out".

The video includes a replay of iconic roles by James Gandolfini and Edie Falco as Tony and Carmella Soprano. This supports the theory that the character Tony didn't die in the series finale when the screen cut to black.

The scene starts with a screen displaying "Two Years Later (Somewhere in New York)", showing Tony reading The Post's June 17, 2010 edition. The back-page headline “ROAD RUNNERS” highlights the Mets' victory over Cleveland the previous night.

The said video remained private for over a decade until the staff at "Pablo Torre Finds Out" finally unearthed its full version. Now, you can have a glimpse of James Dolan's vision in the video.

It begins with the appearance of Gandolfini and Edie Falco, reprising their roles as Tony and Carmella Soprano who are in witness protection and remain avid fans of the New York Knicks. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Will the Bucks Be Without Greek Freak for Start of 1st Round vs Pacers?

Inside the Knicks' 2010 LeBron James Recruitment Video

The video showcases various notable personalities. They enter in the following sequence: Richard Parsons, Reggie Jackson, Rudy Giuliani, Chris Rock, Earl Monroe, Mark Messier, Mike Bloomberg, Robert De Niro, Harvey Weinstein, Thelma Golden, Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, Willis Reed, Bill Bradley and Walt Frazier.

In a cheesy moment, Tony calls LeBron a "modern guy who honors the past," while Falco presents a 2010 Zillow-like listing of Madison Square Garden. The listing describes the MSG as "elegant," "costly" and "extremely noisy." Following this, the TV couple grins at the camera, and then the music by Jay-Z sets in.

The video then unfolds a No. 6 LeBron James Knicks jersey hanging from the Garden rafters, suggesting the possibility of his number being retired one day.

Post-meeting, then-Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni remarked, “We aimed to make him feel the vibe of New York. Let's hope it clicked. I’m confidently hopeful.”

However, in his well-known TV special "Decision," James chose to join the Heat on July 8, 2010.

He bagged two championships over his four-year tenor with Miami, returned to Cleveland, and secured a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016. As of now, he is playing his sixth season with the Lakers and won a championship with them in 2020.

ALSO READ: Report: Jontay Porter's Betting Account Reveals Millions Wagered Over Multiple Years