Watch: Lebron James Ignores Dillon Brooks' Question Postgame After Rockets Star Taunts Him in Win Over Lakers

On Monday evening, the Houston Rockets hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas. Everyone’s eyes were on Lebron James and Dillon Brooks and they didn’t disappoint.

Dillon Brooks played a key part on both ends of the court as the Rockets won the game 135-119. He taunted Lebron James during the game and frustrated the Lakers star.

The former Memphis star wasn't done with just taunting and even hit LeBron on the head but wasn’t ejected after the foul was assessed as a Flagrant 1 foul. The duo already has a history and Brooks took the opportunity to stamp his authority on the four-time NBA champion.

Brooks had a decent night offensively as he scored 17 points and provided one assist. In addition to this, he also grabbed five rebounds and one steal. He had a shooting of 7/12 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

The beef between the King and Brooks began last season. Dillon Brooks was a part of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round playoff series which faced the LA Lakers.

In the past, LeBron appreciated the competitive nature of Brooks but shunned a question about him in the interview after the game tonight. The King asked the interviews for 'Next Question' in response to the question about Brooks.

The LeBron James – Dillon Brooks beef

In the post-game interview during the Grizzlies-Lakers playoff series, Brooks made fun of James. Then the Memphis Grizzlies star said: "I poke bears. If a player is not dropping 40 points on me, I don't respect that player.”

He did not, however, stop. Brooks went hard and swiped at Bron's groin, getting ejected from the contest. Although James didn't respond to Brooks' remarks or his actions, he had his revenge on the court by winning the series. In the aftermath, Brooks declined to speak to the media.

Anthony Davis’s comments

As the game came to an end, Anthony Davis had his shots at Dillon Brooks, and he thought that Brooks should have been ejected. Brooks pushed Vanderbilt in the second quarter but somehow stayed in the game, but Vanderbilt was ejected for retaliation.

"You know that he and LeBron have their whatever, but what I saw was a blatant hit to the face," Davis said for the fourth-quarter foul. "The ref saw it differently."

