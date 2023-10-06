Watch: LeBron James lets out hilarious scream on being told he’s NBA’s OLDEST active player

Did you know that LeBron James currently holds an interesting record? When LeBron was recently made aware of this record, he shared a hilarious reaction, upon hearing it out loud. Let's have a look at what this interesting record LeBron James holds and how he reacted to hearing about it. Let's go!

LeBron James's NBA record that made him scream!

The NBA recently posted a video of LeBron James, on their X account. In the video, we can see LeBron James being told that 'he is the oldest active player in the NBA'. LeBron James was asked for a reaction on hearing this news, to which he shared a hilarious one. Cupping his face with his hands, LeBron James screamed, recreating the famous Home Alone pose by Macaulay Culkin.

LeBron James is 38 years old and so far holds the top position in the list of oldest active NBA players. In the second position, below LeBron James, is P.J. Tucker from the Sixers who is also 38 years old but born on 5/5/1985 while LeBron James was born on 20/12/1984. The third oldest active player is Taj Gibson from the Wizards, who is also 38 years old, born on 6/5/1985.

NBA Legend Michael Jordan retired at the age of 40, in the year 2003. Right now LeBron James is just 38 years old and even if he has, in his mind to retire at the age of 40, there are still two years left for that. So it's a long way to LeBron James' retirement, there's nothing wrong in saying that. Anyways, despite being 38, his fitness is commendable and appreciable.