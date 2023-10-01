'This dude be making me so mad thinking…': Charles Barkley outcast THIS NBA LEGEND as a potential NFL player

Charles Barkley, one of the best ‘power forwards’ to ever exist in NBA history, made an interesting statement about another NBA legend. Apparently, Charles Barkley was recently interviewed and was asked a speculating question about the NFL.

Charles, talking about this NBA legend, said that he cannot play in the NFL, even if he thinks he can. But who was this NBA legend that Charles Barkley made a brutal comment against? Well, let's find out.

Charles Barkley's on whether this NBA legend can become a potential NFL player or not

Charles Barkley was seen as a guest, in Dan Patrick's show on YouTube called 'Dan Patrick Show'. During the interview with Charles Barkley, Dan Patrick asked him what is Charles’s take on NBA players getting to play in the NFL.

Patrick said, "But if you were gonna put together a football lineup from baseball players?" Charles Barkley shared his opinion on the idea of NBA players as potential NFL players, however, with Lebron James as an example.

Talking about Lebron James, Charles Barkley said "Please don't say LeBron. This dude be making me so mad thinking he can play football. He played football in high school because he was better than everybody else."

Adding further, Charles Barkley also said "What's one thing about the pros, you're not bigger or faster than anybody else. But let's be honest, most of my NBA players, they're not tough enough to play football. They're not"

Concluding his statement, Charles said that there's no disrespect to the NBA players, but basketball players are definitely not built for the NFL. But let's look from Charles Barkley's point of view,

What he meant to say is that NBA players don't have or aren't trained to have that skill set and physique in which the NFL can be played. Both sports are different, and to shift from one sport to another, a whole new skill set and physique is required, especially NFL.