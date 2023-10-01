'This dude be making me so mad thinking…': Charles Barkley outcast THIS NBA LEGEND as a potential NFL player

Charles Barkley when asked about NBA players as potential NFL players, made an intrusive statement against this NBA Legend. Check out who Charles Barley referred to and what did he say about him:

Written by Shanu Singh Published on Oct 01, 2023   |  04:01 PM IST  |  8.3K
Image courtesy: Getty
Image courtesy: Getty

Key Highlight

  • Charles Barkley was recently invited to 'Dan Patrick Show'
  • Barkley was asked if NBA players can compete in NFL
  • In reference to an NBA legend, Charles Barkley shared his take

Charles Barkley, one of the best ‘power forwards’ to ever exist in NBA history, made an interesting statement about another NBA legend. Apparently, Charles Barkley was recently interviewed and was asked a speculating question about the NFL. 

Charles, talking about this NBA legend, said that he cannot play in the NFL, even if he thinks he can. But who was this NBA legend that Charles Barkley made a brutal comment against? Well, let's find out. 

Charles Barkley's on whether this NBA legend can become a potential NFL player or not

Charles Barkley was seen as a guest, in Dan Patrick's show on YouTube called 'Dan Patrick Show'. During the interview with Charles Barkley, Dan Patrick asked him what is Charles’s take on NBA players getting to play in the NFL.

Patrick said, "But if you were gonna put together a football lineup from baseball players?" Charles Barkley shared his opinion on the idea of NBA players as potential NFL players, however, with Lebron James as an example. 

Image courtesy: YouTube

Talking about Lebron James, Charles Barkley said "Please don't say LeBron. This dude be making me so mad thinking he can play football. He played football in high school because he was better than everybody else."

Adding further, Charles Barkley also said "What's one thing about the pros, you're not bigger or faster than anybody else. But let's be honest, most of my NBA players, they're not tough enough to play football. They're not"

Also Read: When Michael Jordan messaged Stephen A. Smith at 5:54 A.M. to disagree with Stephen Curry's Goat PG claim

Concluding his statement, Charles said that there's no disrespect to the NBA players, but basketball players are definitely not built for the NFL. But let's look from Charles Barkley's point of view,

What he meant to say is that NBA players don't have or aren't trained to have that skill set and physique in which the NFL can be played. Both sports are different, and to shift from one sport to another, a whole new skill set and physique is required, especially NFL. 

Advertisement

FAQs

When did Charles Barkley retire from the NBA?
Charles Barkley retired from the NBA in the year 2000, after playing in almost 16 seasons for 3 teams in his career.
About The Author
Shanu Singh
Shanu Singh

I'm a sports journalist and writer at Pinkvilla, always looking forward to sharing

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!