A former teammate of Tom Brady from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has claimed that the seven-time Super Bowl champion offered money for better gameplay.

Tom Brady's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' teammate claims the QB offered money to improve gameplay

Ali Marpet, who was Tom Brady's teammate at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has claimed that the five-time Super Bowl MVP once offered the offensive line money to motivate them to play better and improve their screenplay.

The former football guard, during his appearance on the Wam Bam podcast, stated that Brady took the offensive line aside, saying, "Hey, if you guys can get a screen to go for more than 15 yards, I will give you $1,000 cash each." The 46-year-old NFL star continued that he would be "happy to make that payment."

The 31-year-old former American football player further recalled that because of the offer, their offensive line earned the money on several screen plays. According to the former football guard, Brady's bonuses didn't always depend on the results; he used to take care of them on multiple occasions like Christmas and give them luxury watches as gifts. Ali played seven seasons for the Buccaneers, the franchise that drafted him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the 61st overall pick by the team. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Meanwhile, Brady signed a $375 million contract and a 10-year deal with Fox Sports to appear as a commentator for the network, and he can soon be seen enjoying his broadcasting career after his iconic NFL career, winning everything that an NFL player dreams of. The former Patriots legend also revealed his desire to own an NFL franchise and become a minority owner recently. It has been more than a year since Brady hung up his boots and announced his retirement from American football.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Tom Brady Coming Back To Patriots In 2024? NFL Legend Reveals Extremely Specific Circumstances That Could Spark Return