Watch: Resurfaced Alex Jones' Bohemian Grove Footage Goes Viral Amid Ryan Garcia's Secret Elite Club Rant

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of rape, sexual assault.

Ryan Garcia, a 25-year-old American kickboxer, caused quite a stir on X spaces (formerly Twitter) when he revealed some shocking information about Bohemian Grove. This alleged secret club is rumored to be a gathering place for the world's elite, where they allegedly engage in all sorts of demonic activities and even worship 'satan'. Located in Monte Rio, California, Bohemian Grove spans across a vast 2,700 acres and is said to attract former US Presidents, singers, oil barons, corporate titans, and journalists.

Coming back to Ryan Garcia, the UFC fighter, told controversial social media personality, Andrew Tate in a Twitter Space that he was r*pd when he was 2 years old at Bohemian Grove club, and he even saw little children being r*ped there.

He said, “I don’t give a f**k, bro; they r*ped me. I was two years old, they r*ped me. I have proof of that too; that’s where it all started, bro. Of course [people say that I’m saying this because I’m on drugs]. Give me the drug test then!”.”

Garcia further said, “I’m not f*cking joking, bro. I have f*cking proof, bro. I don’t give a f*ck. Bro, I f*cking will show you every f*cking video you could ever f*cking believe, bro. Bohemian Grove is real. They f*cking tied me down and they made me f*cking watch, dog. I actually don’t give a f*ck anymore. Yes, I f*cking lost it. They were r*ping little kids.”

Advertisement

Several users also came up with videos of Bohemian Grove club, secretly captured by Alex Jones in the 1990s, and expressed certain truth behind it. For the uninitiated, Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist, known for his notorious claims, was the first who spoke about it in the early 1990s. Watch it here:

ALSO READ: ‘Well This Ruined a Good Night’: Dana White’s UFC 300 Main Event Announcement Leaves Fans Disappointed

Now, as the video of Bohemian Grove has re-emerged, fans are reacting to it.

Fans React

One user said, “I can’t watch this as it is horrific.” Another said, “ Alex Jones was right, and this is NOT a lie!.”

One user said, “ If this thing exists, why doesn’t someone go in and raid it???.” A fourth wrote, “That music reminds me of older Disney films. This is just sick!.” A fifth wrote, “crazier than Epstein island.” A fifth wrote, “Eyes wide shut.” Another user said, “Evil.”

Not only this, but Ryan Garcia also claimed to have a photo of a real alien and said that he would also show it. But the American boxer didn't post any photos. Nevertheless, people on X might have shared their views on the alleged existence of Bohemian Grove, but nobody can prove it. Hence, for now, we can shrug off Garcia’s claims.

ALSO READ: Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor Admits Making Enemies in Hollywood Due to THIS reason