Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor Admits Making Enemies in Hollywood Due to THIS reason

Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor has been absolutely unapologetic about any of his actions in his life so far. However, that doesn’t mean that the wrestling heavyweight wouldn’t have any regrets.

McGregor recently opened up about having rubbed Hollywood personalities the wrong way, as he was climbing up the ladder in the UFC. He said that while he was busy making a career in UFC, several Hollywood directors and producers clamored to work with him. He contended that he though showed interest in working with them, but couldn’t commit to anything, and ended up refusing all the offers that were given to him.

“I had turned down a good few roles in my time on the climb. I’ve had directors show up at fight camp, really beautiful directors doing really top-end movies and over and over, they’d come to me, and I always turned them down,” McGregor told Total Film.

He further said, “I’d leave people a little high and dry. I probably have a few enemies out there that I don’t really know of because I had said, ‘I might do it.”

Why did Conor McGregor walk out of Vin Diesel’s movie?

Back in 2016, McGregor was slated to appear in Vin Diesel’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and according to Diesel, he had a role specifically written for McGregor. However, the UFC fighter walked out of the project in the last hour.

The reason he did so was because he had a shocking loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196, and Conor thought it was apt for him to stay away from Hollywood. Vin Diesel later in an interview opened up about the UFC heavyweight dropping from the project.

Advertisement

Diesel said that he wanted McGregor in the movie, and said that he had created a role for him. However, he accepted Conor’s decision after the loss. "I had created a role for Conor McGregor and after he lost to Nate Diaz, he had to go to a dark place, he had to go get his manhood back to fight the second time, so he wasn't able to do this film at the time,” MMA Fighting quoted Vin Diesel.

It was also reported that director DJ Caruso was highly annoyed with McGregor after he dropped at the last moment. His role ultimately went to Michael Bisping.

Conor McGregor in The Road House reboot

The UFC Champion surprised his fans last month when he announced a Hollywood project finally, announcing his debut in Jake Gyllenhaal’s classic Road House. McGregor’s role is going to be that of the leading antagonist, and the movie is slated to go down on the floors on March 21, 2024.

The UFC star spoke about his role in the movie, saying that he enjoyed playing his role as Knox, a hired gun sent to take out Gyllenhaal’s character in the movie. He said that he was ‘just in awe of it all saying that he enjoyed the whole process.

He contended that he is ultimately a “fighting man”, and that’s his “bread and butter”. “It's where I come from,” McGregor said.

ALSO READ: WWE had Multiple Pitches for The Rock at WrestleMania; Cody Rhodes Segment One of Them: Report