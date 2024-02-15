THIS IS WHO Tom Brady Chose To Spend His Valentine's Day With, Instead Of Rumored Girlfriend Irina Shayk

It's Valentine's Day and while everyone is enjoying the day of love with their partners, Tom Brady chose to go a different route. Rather than being with his rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk, NFL legend Tom Brady is spending February 14 with another person.

Tom Brady celebrated the Valentines away from Irina Shayk

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have been rumored to be an item since late 2023, and their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs. Today, on Valentine's Day, many of Brady's fans were expecting him to spend some special moments with Irina Shayk. However, the NFL GOAT surprised everyone by choosing to go a different way.

Instead of Irina Shayk, Tom Brady was seen celebrating February 14 with his kids. How many kids does Tom Brady have? The former Patriots quarterback has three kids who go by the names Jack, Benjamin Rein, and Vivian Lake. Jake is the eldest of the three kids Brady has.

Tom Brady took to his Instagram and shared some cute pictures with his kids. "I ♥ My Forever Valentine's," he wrote on his Instagram story, attached with a picture of the three kids. Following this story, Brady shared the pictures of Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian with heartwarming texts.

The NFL legend broke off his decade-long marriage with Gisele Bündchen in 2022 and so far has been officially linked with Irina Shayk romantically. While Irina is reportedly his current girlfriend, he didn't spend Valentine's with her. Instead, he chose his kids who are his "forever Valentines".

Jack, Tom Brady's eldest child, was born from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, a former model. Although their relationship ended in 2006, Bridget gave birth to Brady's children a year later. Benjamin and Vivian, on the other hand, are Brady's children from his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

