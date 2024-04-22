Watch: Travis Kelce And Jason Kelce’s Hilariously React To Taylor Swift’s Reference In The Tortured Poet’s Department

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is already out with blast, where she announced 15 additional songs—a total of 31—surprising fans. If Swift is a mastermind, her fans are no less. Swifties already had a lot of theories regarding the album, including about ex-Joe Alwyn and her current relationship.

With the song So High School, it seems like the singer has finally written something about her NFL boyfriend as well, apart from The Alchemy, where fans are convinced she portrayed Jason Kelce's famous shirtless celebration.

Here's How Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce React To Taylor Swift’s Reference In Her New Album

Swifties believe the 22nd track of Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, So High School, is about Travis Kelce and how he makes her feel. There is one particular example where it can be understood that she is referencing someone doing an impression of the Kelce brothers’ father. “I feel like laughing' in the middle of practice / Do that impression you did of your dad again.”

The reference did not go unnoticed, and the Super Bowl winner brothers seem to acknowledge it on X. The two tried to impersonate their dad through The New Heights podcast. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Here's Another reference to them in the song

This was not the only reference that has been connected to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Following the line from the song, “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? Kill me. It's just a game, but really, really, I'm betting on all three for us two,” an old video of the NFL star has surfaced on the internet and people cannot stop talking about it, maybe because Swift started it first?

The line seems to reference the time when Kelce played the game during an interview with AfterBuzz TV, where the American footballer was questioned about who he would kill, marry, or kiss from Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande. The 34-year-old puts the Fortnight singer in the Kiss category, chooses Ariana to kill, and chooses Perry to marry.

A fan replied to a video posted by a fan page, “Travis will be having a hard time trying to propose to Taylor after this video.”

Another one wrote, "Omg, she sees everything.”

Meanwhile, fans have decided a lot of the lyrics from the song where she is singing about how Kelce opens the car door for her and makes her feel like, “No one's ever had me (Had me), not like you.” In one of the lyrics, she also refers to his NFL career, “You know how to ball; I know Aristotle.”

So yes, as mentioned before, Swift might be a mastermind but the fans are no less. They know how to decode what the singer is talking about in her songs.

The adorable couple started dating back in September, and it seems like fans have approved of their relationship. Travis and Taylor recently attended Coachella together, singing and dancing together. The singer-songwriter was seen supporting her beau’s podcast by wearing the New Heights baseball cap.

ALSO READ: Insider Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans as Engagement Rumors Swirl: ‘He Has Some Wild Ideas’