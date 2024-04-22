An insider claims that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, have discussed their desire to become parents honestly and openly. According to the insider, "They've definitely talked about how cute their babies would be." The pair is actively discussing starting a family, despite not being officially engaged yet.

"They'd love to have twins right out of the gate—a boy and a girl would be ideal—but they're not picky," the insider continued. As per the insider, they have different tastes in baby names, saying, "She says three is fine, but he wants four. Travis has some crazy ideas, while Taylor's (ideas) are often normal."

Travis Kelce's Unique Name Inspiration

In an interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger on a podcast, three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce mentioned how much he liked an unusual nickname. "I might name my first kid Conan," he revealed. "Maybe," he said, referring to Arnold Schwarzenegger's legendary role in the 1982 movie Conan the Barbarian.

Swift's devoted fan following, known as the Swifties, has been speculating since the release of her double album, The Tortured Poets Department. Some of the song's lyrics, including "Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers changed 'cause they said / There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where's the trophy?" seem to be referring to her happy relationship with Kelce. "He simply rushes over to me."

Travis Kelce Eager for Kids, Taylor Swift Wants to Focus on Career

According to the source, "Travis is eager to speed up their relationship timeline." "As soon as Taylor is ready, he wants to marry her and begin a family. Because he's been acting so moody, Travis informed Taylor he wouldn't mind starting a family before getting married. "Whenever he spends time with his three young nieces, his fatherly instincts kick in," the insider continued. “Travis will make a fantastic father."

The public's curiosity has been piqued by the power couple's open discussions about starting a family, generating excitement about their future intentions as they manage their careers and relationships.

