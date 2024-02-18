UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Sends Surprising Gift to Alexander Volkanovski Ahead of His Major Title Match at UFC 298

Islam Makhachev is the UFC lightweight champion of UFC, who last fought UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 and won the bout after he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in round one, giving Volkanovski his first knockout loss in his UFC run.

Alexander Volkanovski accepted the fight against Makhachev on eleven days short notice after Charles Oliviera, former UFC lightweight champion was out of the main event because he got injured in fight camp.

After the fight, Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev expressed their respect towards each other and even had lunch together after the fight at UFC 294.

Alexander Volkanovski is making his octagon return after a major loss at UFC 294. Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight champion for the 7th time against UFC featherweight fighter Ilia Topuria.

Alexander Volkanovski previously shared a hilarious story of his daughter mocking him for his loss against Islam Makhachev.

Volkanovski’s youngest daughter Ariana asked her father what if someone broke inside their home, to which the UFC champion expressed, "I will handle it, I am a world champion."

In response to the same, Volkanovski’s daughter said, “What if the man breaking in is Islam Makhchev.” The clip is now going viral.

Alexander Volkanovski now revealed Islam Makhchev sent a present for his daughter and asked Volkanovski to share a message with his daughters.

“Islam must have felt a little bit bad and sent some presents for the girls, 'Look, I'd just tell them I'd never come to the house uninvited. So, obviously, he's a good human being, Islam, and I appreciate that,” Volkanovski expressed via his Instagram.

Alexander Volkanovski UFC record

1. UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria

- Date: Feb. 17, 2024

- Result: Loss

- Opponent: Ilia Topuria

- Method: Not Specified

2. UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

- Date: Oct. 21, 2023

- Result: Loss (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Islam Makhachev

- Method: Kick; Round 1, 3:06

3. UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

- Date: Jul. 08, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Yair Rodriguez

- Method: Punches; Round 3, 4:19

4. UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

- Date: Feb. 11, 2023

- Result: Loss (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Islam Makhachev

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds





5. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Date: Jul. 02, 2022

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

6. UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

- Date: Apr. 09, 2022

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Chan Sung Jung

- Method: Punches; Round 4, 0:45

7. UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega

- Date: Sep. 25, 2021

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Brian Ortega

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

8. UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal

- Date: Jul. 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Split Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision); 5 rounds

9. UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

- Date: Dec. 14, 2019

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds



10. UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade

- Date: May. 11, 2019

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Jose Aldo

