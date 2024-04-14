What Are Top 5 Things That Patrick Mahomes Cannot Live Without? Exploring Life Essentials

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs has a successful life both on and off the field. Despite his hectic schedule and demanding training regimens, Mahomes has determined a few necessities that he cannot live without. Let's explore Patrick Mahomes' top five essentials.

1. Super Bowl Ring

With three Super Bowl rings to his name, Mahomes holds his first one in special regard, wearing it to every significant event. Each glance at this symbol of triumph evokes unique sentiments, as Mahomes himself attests, "My first one hits different." Moreover, it serves as a constant reminder of his hard work and achievements.

2. His Wife, Brittany Mahomes

Beyond being his spouse, Brittany is Mahomes' confidante and closest companion. Describing her as more than just a wife, Mahomes emphasized, "[Brittany Mahomes] is my best friend, so she’s definitely an essential." Her unwavering support and love are invaluable pillars in both his life and career. They have two kids together, Sterling and Bronze.

3. Adidas Mahomes 1 Shoes

In a fitting tribute to his extraordinary career, Mahomes cherishes his signature shoe line with Adidas. Expressing his appreciation, he remarked to GQ Sports, "Not a lot of NFL players have their own signature shoe... You can train in – at the same time you can throw them on with jeans." These shoes not only provide comfort and style but also represent his journey to greatness.

4. Bracelets

Adorning his wrists are bracelets gifted by young fans, particularly those battling severe illnesses like cancer. Mahomes proudly displays these tokens of support, sharing, "You’ll see it when I play in every game, every commercial that I shoot – I always have these bracelets on. [They] motivate myself every day to be great." These bracelets not only inspire him but also serve as a tangible connection to his fans and their struggles.

5. Sunglasses

Mahomes swears by his Oakley sunglasses, a brand he struck a sponsorship deal with in 2019, the commercial in which his daughter, Sterling, made her debut. He shared with GQ Sports, reflecting on their significance, "[These sunglasses] kind of cover up your face a little bit, you can be incognito, no one knows what you’re thinking, no one can see your eyes." Plus, they're essential for shielding his eyes from the glaring stadium lights during games.

