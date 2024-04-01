Who Are Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids? Everything on Sterling and Bronze Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, the celebrated quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his wife Brittany Mahomes have been winning hearts both on and off the field with their adorable family. Their two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, have quickly become beloved figures in the Mahomes household.

Patrick Mahomes' First Kid: Sterling

Sterling Skye Mahomes, born on February 20, 2021, marked the beginning of parenthood for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Initially, the couple chose to keep Sterling's face away from the public eye, opting for privacy in their early parenting journey. However, as time went on, they embraced sharing glimpses of their daughter's life, including her adorable moments and milestones.

Since her Instagram debut, the Mahomes' have taken fans along Sterling's life every step of the way. The years 2021 and 2022 were a whirlwind of milestones for the new family of three, as Sterling experienced her first Christmas, New Year's, and birthday. As she embarked on her journey into toddlerhood, Sterling also celebrated her first Father's Day and made her debut on the football field. One of the most memorable moments came when Sterling starred alongside her dad in an Oakley ad.

As Sterling grew, so did the Mahomes family's joy. Her third birthday was celebrated in style with a butterfly-themed bash, demonstrating the love and care her parents shower upon her. Patrick, affectionately known as "girl dad," eagerly anticipates watching Sterling grow up and cherishing every moment along the way. As she grows up both fans and her parents alike wonder, “Where did the time go?”

Patrick Mahomes' Second Kid: Bronze

Born on November 28, 2022, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III entered the world, bringing even more happiness and excitement to the Mahomes household. His arrival, though unplanned as revealed by the Mahomes’, was met with love from his parents and big sister Sterling. Bronze's journey has been documented with care and tenderness by his parents, who initially kept his face away from social media but eventually shared his sweet smiles with the world. With his infectious smile and adventurous spirit, Bronze adds a layer of love that radiates through the Mahomes family dynamic.

In the midst of sharing moments of their children online, Brittany Mahomes candidly acknowledged the challenges of parenting two young kids. In a tweet dated December 14, 2022, she humorously described her first day of managing chaos with both children, highlighting the realities of parenthood. Additionally, a harrowing trip to the emergency room in August 2023 revealed Bronze's severe peanut allergy, revealing a raw side of family life.

As his dad prepared for his 2024 Super Bowl appearance, the 1-year-old had already achieved a significant milestone: he took his first steps! During discussions with reporters prior to the big game, Patrick disclosed that Bronze had begun walking.

