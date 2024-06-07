Mahira Sharma is known for her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The actress has appeared in several TV shows and many music videos. She enjoys a massive fan following. She recently bought a brand-new car and shared the news through her social media family as well.

Mahira never fails to amaze her fans with her impeccable fashion choices. The actress recently shared a sneak peek into her glamorous attire and the scenic surroundings, setting perfect summer-style goals.

Mahira Sharma shines in a green outfit

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a green outfit. Mahira Sharma radiated glamour in a full-sleeved, pleated, and relaxed green jumpsuit. Complementing her attire with silver earrings, she opted for minimal makeup and wore her hair in loose waves, completing the stunning ensemble.

In other pictures, Mahira appeared stunning in a grey ribbed bodycon maxi dress. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Fav place.” She was seen posing on the cruise. The last video captured a beautiful sunset.

As soon as Mahira Sharma uploaded the pictures, fans filled the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “You look like an angel.” Another fan commented, “Looking fabulous”

Recently, the actress grabbed attention for her personal life as she attended Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony in Versova, Mumbai. Mahira turned heads in a gorgeous yellow ethnic attire. Interestingly, her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra was also there, captured by the media alongside Mahira upon her arrival.

Nevertheless, the former Bigg Boss 13 couple unexpectedly crossed paths with each other, grabbing eyeballs. While Paras was being photographed, Mahira patiently waited her turn. Once Paras finished, Mahira stepped forward to pose for the paparazzi. However, at the event, Mahira and Paras avoided eye contact.

About Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra started dating on Bigg Boss 13. Paras had a previous girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, but he broke up with her on the show.

After that, he and Mahira got together. However, they parted ways in April 2023 after being together for almost four years. Paras said on a podcast that they broke up because they weren't happy together.

