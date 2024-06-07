Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 SPOILERS Out: Everything You Need To Know

With Yuta now controlling Gojo’s body through Kenjaku’s Cursed Technique, fans cannot wait to see the battle between Yuta and Sukuna take place. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers have been released; however, fans are in for some disappointment as it is a relatively short chapter. To find out what happens next as well as why the chapter is short, keep reading.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers out online, the chapter will be titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 34. This issue features a full-color spread of Okkotsu Yuta (in Gojo's body) and Ryomen Sukuna, along with a cover of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 28 focusing on Yuji. The first page depicts Sukuna and Yuta opening their domains as Yuji and Todo watch.

A two page panel of Yuta facing Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine is then shown. As both combatants activate their Domains, the narrator reveals that during the training month, Yuta successfully swapped bodies with Gojo using Ui Ui's Cursed Technique. This body swap allowed Yuta to fully understand Gojo's Unlimited Void.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers, Yuta manages to reduce the barrier of Unlimited Void to the size of a small ball, mimicking Gojo's technique used against Sukuna in a previous battle. Gojo's strategy against the Malevolent Shrine was to contain it within a small barrier capable of lasting for three minutes. Given Sukuna's battered state, Yuta is confident that he can dismantle Sukuna's Domain within this timeframe.

Sukuna quickly adapts to this as he modifies the conditions of his barrier, shrinking Malevolent Shrine's effective range to just encompass Unlimited Void. This adjustment enables Sukuna to sustain his Domain for more than three minutes, thereby complicating Yuta's plan. Sukuna boldly declares his intention to defeat Yuta and then expand his Domain to annihilate everyone else on the battlefield.

In an attempt to counter, Yuta uses Blue to launch an attack on Sukuna. However, Sukuna swiftly closes the distance between them, using his amputated arms to hold Yuta and deliver a powerful punch to his face. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers reveal that Sukuna has been employing Domain Amplification alongside his Domain Expansion, effectively nullifying Yuta's Infinity.

Sukuna's grin widens as he realizes that Mei Mei's crows cannot see what transpires inside the Domain, further cementing his tactical advantage. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers then show the last page, where a fully manifested Rika cries over Yuta's original body. Interestingly, Yuta's body appears whole and unscathed, save for the cut across his forehead. This is a stark contrast to the mutilated state it was in before.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers: two-week break due to Gege falling ill

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers also revealed the health issues plaguing mangaka Gege Akutami at the end of the chapter. Due to the sudden illness of the author, Chapter 262 is notably short, comprising of only seven pages. Consequently, Jujutsu Kaisen will take a two-week hiatus, with Chapter 263 slated for publication in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 31, which releases on July 1, 2024.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.