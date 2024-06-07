John Abraham, Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Vedaa to clash with Pushpa 2 on Independence Day 2024

After giving successful films on Independence Day like Batla House and Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is ready to entertain fans with yet another I-Day release. His upcoming much-awaited actioner titled Vedaa has been announced as Aug 15 release which takes the excitement of the fans to a new level.

Notably, another upcoming pan-India film Pushpaa 2, starring Allu Arjun, in the title role is slated to release on the same day, which means a big clash is bound to happen.

John Abraham's Vedaa to clash with Allu Arjun led Pushpaa 2 on Independence Day

The makers of Vedaa starring John Abraham in the lead, along with Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia, have announced it as an August 15 release. John himself took to Instagram and shared the power-packed poster of the film. The caption of his post read as, "This Independence Day, woh aa rahe hain… Insaaf ki jung ladne! #Vedaa releasing in cinemas on 15th August."

While John has had a good success rate when it comes to his I-Day releases despite clashes, this time the battle is going to get highly intense because Pushpaa 2 is also red hot in the market.

Notably, earlier John's Batla House clashed with Akshay Kumar-led Mission Mangal on I-Day 2019 and his Satyameva Jayate clashed with Gold. All the films managed to cater to their audience and performed well. Therefore, it'll be interesting to see the box office results of the clash this time.

More about Vedaa

The upcoming action drama marks the 5th collaboration of John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani after Salaam-E-Ishq, Batla House, Satyameva Jayate, and Satyameva Jayate 2. While SEI and Batla House were directed by Nikkhil, he produced the SJ franchise.

With Vedaa, he has again donned the director's hat. The film's teaser was released earlier in March 2024 and managed to increase the buzz around it.

Starring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, the film promises a jaw-dropping story inspired by true events, filled with heart-pounding stunts and high-octane action.

The film is presented by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment and is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das.

