Paul Wesley Says His The Vampire Diaries Co-Star Nina Dobrev 'Will be Alright' Post-Bike Crash

Paul Wesley, famous for his role in The Vampire Diaries, recently offered an uplifting update on his former colleague Nina Dobrev after she had an acute accident with her electric bicycle. He let fans know that she is en route to full recovery. Nina recently got severely injured while biking and she took to Instagram to reveal pictures of her painful condition and hospital stay.

Caught by paparazzi on Thursday, Natalie Kuckenburg’s boyfriend Paul said that he reached out to Nina following the latter’s misfortune. According to him, the Love Hard actress is expected to be recovering soon from surgery and will be ok.

Some weeks ago, Nina Dobrev went into hospital because of this, a picture of hers shows her leg in a cast and another one around her neck. She expressed her frustration over this long rehabilitation process ahead of her.

According to TMZ, Paul said the whole situation with Nina "sucks" and as heartbreaking as it is, he is expecting her to come back fully recovered after successful surgery. He said he had a talk with Nina and that she "will be alright."

The Degrassi star's surgery was a success as she announced on Instagram with a picture of her from the hospital bed.

Outlining the story of TVD co-stars Paul and Nina's friendship

Looking back at it, Paul said the situation is unfortunate for Nina but indicated that things will eventually become okay with time. Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert played by this pair happened to be among TV's most loved couples.

As Stelena, they had a relationship on screen that touched people, although Elena ended up with Damon played by Ian Somerhalder, when the series finished and Stefan sacrificed himself to see them happy. The duo also portrayed other iconic characters on the same show namely, Silas, Amara, Tom, Katherine, etc.

The behind-the-scenes relationship between Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev differed greatly from their characters’ romance. The two actors were together for almost six years during which their personal connection experienced many ups and downs.

To begin with, many may be surprised that these two actors who portrayed such a beloved couple, Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert, actually couldn’t stand each other initially. But slowly but surely they began liking each other until they became close friends by the end of The Vampire Diaries.

Their strong bond has grown beautifully transforming from professional cooperation into a real friendship outside the workplace setting. Fans are pleased to learn from Paul that Nina is well on her way to recovery hence looking forward to a complete restoration of health soon.

