South Korea’s beloved couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin has decided to put up their newlywed penthouse on sale. The couple bought the house back when they got married in 2020 and lived there for several years.

On June 7, 2024, a South Korean news outlet has reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s house had been listed for sale in the market. The news has spread like wildfire across the fan community, garnering more popularity for the listing. Back in 2020 Hyun Bin bought the penthouse unit at Walkerhill Podovilel in the exclusive Achiul Village in Guri for 4.80 billion KRW.

Within just four years the value of the house rose by around 2.20 billion KRW and the unit is worth a total of 7.00 billion KRW currently. Moreover, it has also been reported that Hyun Bin has gotten the help of realtors to put up the house for sale. Following the couple’s marriage in 2022, they lived in the house together for 2 years.

Inspired by the late world-renowned Dutch artist Mondrian's painting "Composition," this ultra-exclusive building spans four floors and contains only seven residences. Residents enjoy complimentary wine on the first floor and receive an interior renovation every two years. The top floor boasts a garden terrace, accessible solely by a hidden secret staircase. Furthermore, the couple is neighbors with popular actress Han So Hee who owns a unit in the same building.

More about Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

The couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin became closer to each other during the K-drama, Crash Landing On You, where they both starred as the lead couple. However, they turned their beautiful on-screen romance into a real one by confirming their relationship in 2021. They decided to tie the knot in March 2022 with an intimate wedding amongst family and friends.

Following their marriage, they welcomed a child into their lives in the month of November of the same year. The couple has inspired countless TV shows and K-dramas with their fairytale love story and they continue to be named as the country’s adored couple.

