Dolly Parton Reveals She Plans To Make Broadway Musical Titled Hello I'm Dolly Based On Her Life Story

Dolly Parton is one of the living legends whose contribution to country music will always remain underrated, no matter how much she is appreciated for it. The 78-year-old singer continues to steal the hearts of her fans due to her work in the entertainment industry.

As per Variety, a new musical based on the life of the legendary country singer will see the light of the Broadway stage. It will be titled, Hello, I’m Dolly. Check out the details for the upcoming musical that will potentially give us an insight into the songstress’s life.

Details about Hello, I’m Dolly

Dolly Parton is one of the producers of the musical based on her life and career. As per the outlet, the musical will potentially come to life in 2026.

The upcoming show will be a mixture of newly written ballads and “all your favorites,” per the publication. The hitmaker is contributing by penning down the book for the upcoming musical with Maria S. Schlatter. Both have previously collaborated together, as they co-wrote Christmas On The Square film released in 2020.

As per Variety, apart from the country singer, the producers of the play will be Adam Speers (ATG Production) and Danny Nozell (CTK Enterprises). Parton has previously contributed to the 9 to 5 film adaptation on Broadway by writing the score for the play. In 2009, it earned her a Tony Award nomination.

During the British revival of 9 To 5 planned before lockdown, Parton met the key producer, Adam Speers.

Adam Speers on Dolly Parton

According to the publication’s article, Speers said in a statement that he had first collaborated with the Islands In The Streams singer when she worked on the new version of 9 to 5 Musical from London’s West End.

Speers continued, “I had always heard she wanted to do a musical based on her life, so when she asked if I would be interested in producing it, I was bowled over.”

Complimenting Parton's talent, he added that she is a mix of talent, hard work, charm, and intelligence, and has a huge heart. He expressed being thrilled that they will bring her inspiring life story to life on Broadway.

The songstress said in a statement that she has lived her entire life on stage and she has written many original tracks for the show that include “all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp; it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!” per the outlet

The title of the Musical is the same as the hitmaker's 1967 debut album. As of now, the date, cast, and theater have not been announced.

