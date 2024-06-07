Who Has Won The Most Championships in NBA? Find Out

NBA (National Basketball Association) is where magic, drama, excitement, and controversies happen. But with all this, it's also a league where records break and histories are created.

Winning the championship is the main goal and dream of every team. With 30 teams playing 82 games each season, the battle to reach the top is intense. Year after year multiple teams have etched their name in history.

Along similar lines, this article will help the fans discover which NBA team and player has won most of the championships. From 1946 till 2024, the journey has been drastically changed, and countless rivalries. Let's take a closer look and dig deep into the names of the teams and players.

Top winning NBA teams with Titles list

The top spot for most NBA championships is shared by two legendary teams: the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, each with 17 titles. The Golden State Warriors come next with 7 championships, followed by the Chicago Bulls with 6.

At the other end of the spectrum, 10 teams have never won an NBA title. Even more surprising, 5 of these teams have never even made it to the NBA Finals.

But before exploring those teams' names it is worth noting that the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are battling for the 2024 NBA championship. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving aim to bring the Mavericks their second title, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown hope to secure an 18th championship for the Celtics, breaking their tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in NBA history.

Here’s a look at the NBA franchises with the most championships title-wise.

17 Titles: Los Angeles Lakers (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020) Boston Celtics (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008)



7 Titles: Golden State Warriors (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)



6 Titles: Chicago Bulls (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998)



5 Titles: San Antonio Spurs (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)



3 Titles: Miami Heat (2006, 2012, 2013) Detroit Pistons (1989, 1990, 2004) Philadelphia 76ers (1955, 1967, 1983)



2 Titles: Milwaukee Bucks (1971, 2021) Houston Rockets (1994, 1995) New York Knicks (1970, 1973)



1 Title: Denver Nuggets (2023) Toronto Raptors (2019) Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) Dallas Mavericks (2011) Oklahoma City Thunder (as the Seattle Supersonics) (1979) Washington Wizards (as the Washington Bullets) (1978) Portland Trail Blazers (1977) Atlanta Hawks (as the St. Louis Hawks) (1958) Sacramento Kings (as the Rochester Royals) (1951) Baltimore Bullets (1948)



0 Titles: Phoenix Suns Orlando Magic Brooklyn Nets Indiana Pacers Utah Jazz Los Angeles Clippers Minnesota Timberwolves Charlotte Hornets Memphis Grizzlies New Orleans Pelicans



Apart from the teams, did you know that the NBA Finals is the ultimate showdown in professional basketball, marking the end of the NBA postseason? The team that wins the series gets the prestigious Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Top 5 team players to win most NBA championships in history

Players on the winning team usually receive championship rings as a tribute to their hard work and success, with "rings" often becoming a shorthand for championships. The number of rings a player has is frequently used to gauge their impact and legacy in the sport.

Along similar lines, certain players have left an indelible mark with their amazing achievements. One was, legend Bill Russell. He has secured an unmatched 11 NBA championships during his illustrious 13-year career with the Boston Celtics. His remarkable success is a testament to his skill, determination, and leadership on the court. Wait, the list isn’t over!

By 2020, a select group of players—Robert Horry, John Salley, LeBron James, and Danny Green won the championships with 3 different teams. Here are the top five players with the most NBA championships:

Bill Russell - 11 titles in 13 seasons (85% win rate) Championships: 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969

Sam Jones - 10 titles in 12 seasons (83% win rate) Championships: 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969

Tom Heinsohn - 8 titles in 9 seasons (89% win rate) Championships: 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965

K.C. Jones - 8 titles in 9 seasons (89% win rate) Championships: 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966

Satch Sanders - 8 titles in 13 seasons (62% win rate) Championships: 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969

These Celtics legends played pivotal roles in creating one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.