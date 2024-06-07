ATEEZ set for The Kelly Clarkson show debut; to perform GOLDEN HOUR: Part 1 title track WORK on June 10

ATEEZ, the powerhouse of K-pop, is all set for its next U.S. television show appearance. Popular American program The Kelly Clarkson Show has confirmed that the group is all set to perform on the show in the coming week. Excitement runs high to witness ATEEZ steal the show’s spotlight.

ATEEZ to perform GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 title track WORK for the first time on U.S. television with The Kelly Clarkson Show

On June 7, The Kelly Clarkson Show announced through their social media that ATEEZ will make their special appearance on June 10. The group will perform their latest album GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 title track WORK.

This will mark the eight-piece group’s first-ever guest appearance on the popular American talk show. At the same time, it will also be the first time ATEEZ performs its catchy title track on any U.S. television show.

More about ATEEZ's latest EP GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1

On May 31, 2024, ATEEZ made their highly-anticipated 2024 comeback with the tenth extended play GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1. The EP consists of a total of six songs including the title track WORK, B-sides Golden Hour, Blind, Empty Box, Shaboom, and Siren.

The title track’s music video capturing their smooth moves quickly attracted fans’ attention and it has already amassed a whopping 23 million views within a week of its release. The B-side tracks are also being showered with love from the fans, evidenced by its ranking on music charts.

Meanwhile, the physical sales for GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 are also impressive, surpassing half a million on the day of the album’s release. As ATEEZ’s latest release soars high on a global level, genuine interest is once again showcased for their experimental rock-infused pop music.

More about ATEEZ

ATEEZ is an octet created by KQ Entertainment. The group consists of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, San, Yeosang, Wooyoung, Mingi, and Jongho. Debuting in 2018, the group quickly rose to be one of the leading boy bands of 4th generation K-pop. Some of their massive hits include Deja Vu, WONDERLAND, Crazy Form, WAVE, and more.

Meanwhile, recently the group scripted history at the Coachella 2024 as the first and only K-pop boy band to take over the music festival’s esteemed stage. Their energetic performance and live vocals instantly caught the crowd’s eyes, contributing to their already large fanbase.

So, are you excited for another electrifying performance by ATEEZ on The Kelly Clarkson Show?

