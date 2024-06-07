Dana White Reveals This Legendary Comedian Wrote His Jokes for Netflix’s Tom Brady Roast Event

UFC CEO Dana White recently took part in Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady. White was accompanied by fellow UFC superstars Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley to the event.

White’s jokes caught the attention of the audience, as he had a few solid punchlines in store. And soon, clips from the Netflix roast event went viral on social media. White has now revealed how he prepared the script.

Dana White reveals mastermind behind his roast script

Dana White recently made an appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast. Speaking to Andrew Schulz, White revealed that he reached out to several friends and family members about the event. He also took the help of comedian friends.

It was famous comedian Bill Burr who prepared the initial script for White. Burr is a stand-up comedian, and his aid certainly helped White.

One of the UFC CEO’s jokes at the Netflix event was, "Tom, you played for the Patriots for so long that I was actually starting to feel like you was from Boston. Then I saw you run and I was like, 'No, he's definitely from San Francisco.'"

Another of his jokes was, "I got two of the baddest dudes in the world here right now. 'Suga' Sean O'Malley and Max Holloway. Tom, you would have been a great fighter. You're already the master of the ground and pound. That's what you call 'coffee' dates with your boyfriend, Alex Guerrero."

Dana White reveals Tom Brady roast event made him quit stand-up comedy

Stand-up comedy is an art of its own. It takes years of practice to become a professional comedian. From preparing jokes to mastering the delivery, arduous work is a must in this art.

Dana White told Andrew Schulz in the recent FLAGRANT podcast that he won’t be doing it again. The Tom Brady roast event gave him the realization. White said: “Stand-up is the most underrated thing of all time. If you’re public speaking and you f*ck up, you can recover.”

He added: “You f*ck up telling a joke; it’s a downward spiral that you’ll never be able to pull yourself out of because you’re not a professional comedian. F*ck that shit. I have done it twice, remember, I said it here; you’ll never see me do any of that sh*t again.”

Dana White, however, has previously claimed that he won’t do podcasts again. He has been doing it regardless. Hence, whether he dips his toes in such a roast event again remains to be seen.