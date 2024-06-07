BTS FESTA 2024's BangBangCon: Livestream date, where to watch, time, what to expect and more details

BTS' BangBangCon is an annual concert which takes place to mark the group's anniversary each year. Since the members are currently fulfilling their military services, the concert this year will be following a different format than last year. Earlier this week, the details regarding the upcoming fan concert were announced. Since BTS would not be able to perform live this year, their classic concerts would be streamed. Here is everything you need to know.

BTS FESTA 2024's BangBangCon details

BangBangCon livestream date

BTS' BangBangCon will be taking place on June 8, 2024.

Time

The concert is scheduled to stream at 12 pm KST which is 8:30 am IST.

Where to watch

BangBangCon will be streamed on BTS' official YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

Which concerts will be streamed?

1. BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE II THE RED BULLET, 2014

2. BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL, 2017

3. BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL, 2019

The three concerts will be panning through the significant timelines in BTS' history. The three important ears of BTS music will be covered through the concerts.

BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE II THE RED BULLET took place back in 2014 and marked BTS' first solo concert as a group. It took place at the YES24 Live Hall (formerly AX Korea) in Seoul and marked the group's new beginnings. The concert happened within a year and four months after the group's debut. BTS performed their debut songs like We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2, No More Dreams, N.O. and more as the concert went on for three days.

Advertisement

In 2017, BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL took place. The concert was a part of their Wings Tour and was held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. This was a successful tour for the group as they performed 40 shows in 19 cities. This was also the period when BTS was gaining global fame and placing their footings with appearances on Billboard Music Awards and hit songs like DNA. The tour was attended by 5,50,000 fans worldwide. Additionally, this concert also focused on the members' individual themes and performances.

BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL in 2019 was the last concert for their stadium world tour and was held at the Olympic Stadium in Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul. The group performed 62 shows in 24 cities. This tour was a big achievement for BTS as they became the first K-pop artists to hold a solo concert UK' at Wembley Stadium and first foreign artists to perform at a stadium in Saudi Arabia. The tour drew a crowd of 20,60,00 fans.

Advertisement

More details

Jin will be attending a meet and greet session for BTS FESTA 2024. Their agency stated that the event would take place to fulfil Jin’s wish to spend meaningful time with ARMY in person on BTS’ debut day. The schedule of the FESTA was revealed on May 31. Various activities, releases and events are planned leading up to their anniversary on June 13.

As a part of the event, Jungkook released his track Never Let Go.

ALSO READ: 'Jungkook you hopeless romantic': Top 6 fan reactions to BTS member's FESTA 2024 special song Never Let Go