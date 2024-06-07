The pride month is back with a bang. This beautiful month is the time to express your true self and celebrate love in all its forms. It's a time to be loud, proud, and colorful. And to be honest, there’s no better way to do that than with an outfit that reflects your vibrant spirits and sexuality. So, let’s get some pride outfit ideas from the stunning Bollywood celebrities who captured the essence of Pride Month i.e. being bold, beautiful, and full of joy!

From vibrant rainbows to stunning pastels, these celeb-approved Pride outfit ideas will have you turning heads and celebrating the Pride festival in style. Well, what’s the wait for? Let’s just dive into 7 best pride outfits ideas to elevate the spirit of all things pride.

7 fabulous celebrity-approved pride outfit ideas for Pride month:

Alia Bhatt in rainbow crochet crop top:

If you want to create a rather stylish and chill outfit for a get-together with your queer besties during the Pride month then, you must take some major fashion inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s latest ensemble. The diva wore a multicolored 3/4th-sleeved crochet crop top with a quirky heart print design on the same.

You can easily pair this fashion-forward crochet piece with comfortably stylish wide-legged denim jeans, skirts, or even fitted shorts. You can complete such trendy looks with sandals or even comfy shoes. Remember to add minimalistic rainbow accessories to slay Pride Month outfits like these.

Katrina Kaif in rainbow bodysuit:

Are you wondering how to create a rather comfortably cool and aesthetic ensemble that looks all things amazing, for casual Pride Month events or workshops? Well, Katrina Kaif has got your back. Her awesome sleeveless and form-fitting bodysuit, with an alluring neckline, can basically elevate any casual look.

The rainbow-colored ensemble was an effortlessly cool work of art i.e. the perfect fashion solution to meet your needs. You could easily pair this one with denim shorts, formal trousers, or even a pleated mini-skirt to slay the look. Remember to add boots or sneakers to complete the whole look. Do add sunglasses for the perfect pride parade outfit.

Deepika Padukone in abstract saree:

Are you planning to ditch the usual suspects and go with something traditional for your next pride event or party? Well, it’s time to embrace the power of bright colors into your world just like Deepika Padukone did recently, with her enchanting rainbow-shade saree. We loved the hues of this super sassy piece.

Her six yards of elegance, which was elegantly hand-painted by the ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself. You can pair this classy saree, with mesmerizing sequin splatters and fringed gold border, with enchanting statement-worthy colorful accessories. You can also add classy heels to complete the pride outfit idea.

Neha Dhupia in rainbow-lined saree:

Do you want to make a colorful and fashion-forward mark for your next pride parade during this month? Well, Neha Dhupia is here to tell you how to ace the look. She recently marked Pride month with a special photoshoot featuring her clad in a rainbow-coloured saree that spoke volumes. This classy outfit was just the best.

You can easily elevate the vibrant drape with a bohemian choker or even traditional as well as modern statement accessories. Remember to add classy pumps or even sassy traditional flat sandals to slay the whole look. You can also add a matching pride-inspired makeup look to ace the pride parade outfit.

Sonam Kapoor in pastel skirt set:

If you want to look all things femme and fabulous for pride-themed dinner parties or luncheons during the pride month then, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s incomparable pastel-colored rainbow-hued skirt set is the perfect choice for you. It featured a stylish shirt with a matching calf-length skirt. You can even layer the outfit with a matching blazer to make it look more formal.

You can complete the colorful outfit with glossy and metallic or dark-colored statement-ready pumps and heels. You must also elevate the whole look with stylish shimmery accessories. A black belt will also help you define the best pride outfit,

Ananya Panday in colorful co-ord:

Do you like to rock trend-worthy outfits for all of your favorite star-studded parties and beach events? Well, then you must take some pride outfit inspiration from Ananya Panday’s stylish rainbow-hued ensemble. After all, the diva wore a shimmery and sequined rainbow top with oversized sleeves. But that’s not all, she also added a long ribbed and pleated rainbow skirt.

To complete such looks, you can go with matching white sneakers with rainbow laces, classy boots, or even matching heels. Remember to add some much-needed bling with statement accessories. You can also layer it up with a jacket for those windy days to create pride parade perfection.

Bhumi Pednekar in sequined dress:

Are you looking to slay the rainbow way for pride month but just don’t love to wear multicolored ensembles? Bhumi Pednekar’s stylish black dress is literally the perfect inspiration for you. The full-sleeved black dress’ sophisticated high neckline was elevated with rainbow-colored sequins, which are perfect for June. The body-hugging outfit also accentuated her curves.

You can easily pair such dresses with matching black accessories and your favorite ring to create a party-ready look. Remember to complete the outfit with either colorful heels and pumps or you can also add classy black pieces to elevate the whole pride parade outfit.

So, this Pride Month, don't be afraid to embrace your individuality and let your outfit be a reflection of your fabulous self. Whether you choose to rock a rainbow explosion as a member of the community or want to give a subtle nod to the LGBTQIA+ colors, as an ally, these ensembles can help you slay. Also, please do remember that confidence and a smile are the best accessories. You got this! Happy Pride!

Which one of these amazing celebrity-approved pride outfit ideas is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

