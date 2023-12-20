When a Michael Jordan lookalike sued the NBA legend for USD 416 million because he was stealing his likeness

Throughout the 1990s, Michael Jordan held an unparalleled level of popularity, emerging as one of the era's most commanding athletes.

Jordan took home an impressive list of laurels, including six NBA championships, six Finals MVP titles, and a plethora of other recognitions.

Jordan rose to be the face of the NBA, wielding a universal appeal that transcended the basketball world.

In 1996, voters named him the most recognizable person alive, and a year later, his fame surpassed that of President Clinton and Princess Diana. Jordan's global and cultural impact echoed around the world.

Young athletes across American households aspired to emulate the Chicago Bulls icon. His legendary on-court prowess and NBA dominance fascinated fans who yearned for the ability to 'Fly Like Mike

.' However, the wish to impersonate the six-time NBA champion didn't resonate with one man.

Allen Heckard, a man who found an uncanny likeness to Jordan, took legal action against the basketball legend and Nike in 2006.

Heckard argued that he was weary of people pointing out his resemblance to Jordan, citing that it was causing him damage and complicating his life.

He said people kept confusing him for Jordan, whether at church or on the basketball court.

Advertisement

The constant comparisons to Jordan besieged him. Heckard stated, "People stop and look at me all the time when I play ball. I'm subject to continuous harassment. I should have the right to enjoy my own life, but people tell me I look exactly like him everywhere I go."

ALSO READ: ‘Guns and Buns’: NBA fans troll Ja Morant and Zion Williamson as the two share a moment before Pelicans vs Grizzlies

Resemblance Lawsuit: Allen Heckard vs. Michael Jordan and Phil Knight

In Oregon, Allen Heckard, representing himself, stepped into the courtroom. He alleged that his problem began 15 years prior when people started mistaking him for Michael Jordan, a situation he claimed induced emotional distress and suffering.

In a staggering lawsuit, Heckard sought $416 million from the NBA legend, Michael Jordan, for the aforementioned reasons.

He also demanded the exact amount from Nike's CEO, Phil Knight, blaming the sports apparel brand for boosting Jordan's fame, which subsequently increased his mental distress.

Furthermore, Heckard insisted that Jordan, being younger, was the one resembling him and not the other way around. He expressed the desire to be recognized for who he is, just like people recognize Jordan for being Jordan.

Nevertheless, Heckard fell six inches short of the NBA star's height, standing at only six feet.

The lawsuit between Heckard and Jordan extended for an undefined period. In 2006, Heckard, a Portland native, lodged a huge claim, seeking $416 million each from Michael Jordan and Nike's founder, Phil Knight.

As the case evolved, Heckard paid a $206 fee to file the lawsuit, but he failed to secure legal representation. The absence of a lawyer and the ambiguous nature of his claims ultimately resulted in the dismissal of his case.

ALSO READ: LeBron James reacts to Ja Morant’s historic game winning performance vs Pelicans; here's how many points he scored