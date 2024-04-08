In 2023, while attending the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Britney Spears spotted Victor Wembanyama at her hotel lobby and later approached him at a restaurant to congratulate him.

Spears claimed she tapped him on the shoulder due to the loud environment. A member of Wembanyama's security detail allegedly reacted by pushing or slapping Spears. Spears filed a police report and expressed her disappointment on social media, stating she was "struck in the face" and had yet to receive an apology from Wembanyama, his team, or security.

A part of her lengthy statement read:

"Physical violence is happening too much in this world…I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will."





Later, Wembanyama publicly acknowledged the situation. He claimed that he didn't see who approached him and only felt someone grab him from behind. He likely wasn't familiar with Spears' appearance at the time.

FYI, Victor Wembanyama was drafted in the 2023 NBA Draft with the number one pick. Wembanyama was considered the most exciting prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

Video Footage Obtained Supports Britney Spears' Version Of Events

TMZ obtained footage of the encounter between Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama. The video shows the pop icon approaching Wembanyama, but not in an aggressive manner as the NBA phenom described. The clip reportedly captures the security guard's hand making contact with Britney's face. However, there are conflicting reports on whether the guard directly hit her or if her own hand made contact with her face during the movement.

Victor Wembanyama's Run For Rookie Of The Year

Wembanyama entered the season as the overwhelming favorite to win Rookie of the Year. And, he's lived up to the hype! Now, there have been discussions about him even contending for Defensive Player of the Year. The only player who came close was Chet Holmgren, the second pick in the draft.