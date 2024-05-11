The movie Tenzing is in the works, telling the incredible story of Sherpa Tenzing Norgay's historic climb of Mount Everest in 1953 with New Zealander Edmund Hillary.

Filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, known for her documentary Sherpa, has the right to tell Tenzing's story and has a great relationship with the Sherpa community.

Tom Hiddleston to play Edmund Hillary in Tenzing

While the lead role of Tenzing Norgay is yet to be cast, BAFTA-nominated actor Tom Hiddleston is slated to portray Sir Edmund Hillary, and Oscar awardee Willem Dafoe will depict the English expedition leader, Colonel John Hunt. Oscar nominee Luke Davies pens the script for Tenzing.

Tenzing Norgay, born in Tibet, and Edmund Hillary, both outsiders on a British expedition, defied incredible odds to reach the summit of Mount Everest. The film will showcase Tenzing's humor, love, and respect for the mountain, as well as the challenges he faced navigating politics and weather.

The movie will be a highlight at the upcoming Cannes market, with Rocket Science handling international sales. Filming is expected to start in spring 2025.

Jennifer Peedom expressed her excitement about bringing Tenzing's story to life, while producers Emile Sherman and Iain Canning praised Peedom's experience and storytelling skills. Peedom told Deadline, “I could not be more thrilled to be bringing Tenzing Norgay’s story to the screen. I’ve been working towards this film my whole career, and I’m incredibly grateful to Tenzing’s family for entrusting me with it. I am excited to work with See-Saw Films and our amazing cast to bring this story to life. Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe are two of the most generous and talented actors in the business, so pairing them with our brilliant Himalayan cast is going to be electric. I have no doubt this film will resonate widely. We all have our own mountains to climb, and this film shows us what human beings are truly capable of.”

Norbu Tenzing, Tenzing Norgay's son, expressed his trust in Peedom and his excitement for the world to see his father's story. Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe, and the Himalayan cast are expected to bring the Sherpa's story to life.

