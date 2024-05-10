'I'm a liver!' These lines resonated with the masses, eventually making Orry one of the most popular internet sensations. Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, often makes headlines owing to his quirky phone covers and unique fashion statements. His appearance on Bigg Boss 17 as a guest earned him immense recognition among youth. Recently, he sat down for a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and made surprising revelations.

In the podcast, Orry revealed the amount he charges for photographs. And guess what? The amount will blow your mind as it is enough for you to fund your medical degree!

Orry charges THIS hefty price for a photograph

You must have been obsessed with Orry's go-to pose, which he does with almost everyone, including A-list Bollywood stars and Bigg Boss personalities. Whether Janhvi Kapoor or Rihanna, the socialite is known to have posed with numerous celebs.

During the podcast, Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked Orhan whether he charges money for making an appearance at any event. The latter nodded, and then Bharti Singh inquired, "Mehenge ho? (Are you pricey?)." To this, he replied, "Kya main sasta dikhta hai kya? (Do I look cheap?)."

Taking the conversation ahead, the internet sensation revealed that he charges Rs 25 lakhs for marking his presence during a show or event. Further, Orry mentioned that if a person approaches him and desires to get a photo with him in the frame, he agrees but demands Rs 20 lakhs in exchange.

Have a look at Orry's iconic pose here:

Further, in the podcast, Orry shared how his managers make efforts to manage his entire life. He revealed that his team makes him work tirelessly.

Meanwhile, Orhan spilled the beans on how he has signed with the Dharma Productions' talent management agency and owns a personal team of managers, too.

Orry in Bigg Boss 17

It was unexpected and surprising for the viewers when Orry appeared on the Bigg Boss 17 stage alongside host Salman Khan. On the show, he had a banter with the Dabangg actor and was also seen seamlessly bonding with the housemates.

While there were speculations that he was one of the wildcard contestants on Bigg Boss 17, his stay in the house was planned for only for two days.

