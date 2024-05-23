When Is 2026 NFL Draft and Where Is 2025 NFL Draft? All You Need to Know

The NFL recently completed its 89th draft, where they picked some exceptional new players at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Chicago; Philadelphia; Arlington, Texas; Nashville, Tenn.; Cleveland; Las Vegas; and Kansas City, Mo. are the past locations for the Draft since 2015.

The event has gained immense popularity, attracting over 50 million viewers worldwide. Over the course of three days, representatives from all 32 NFL teams come together to select the most promising talents from various colleges. These talented individuals are then drafted by the teams, paving the way for a bright future for both the players and their respective teams.

While the new league season is on its way with the schedule out, fans are already curious about the next NFL Draft, its location and more. Let's have a look.

When is the 2026 NFL Draft and where is the 2025 NFL draft?

The NFL Draft has become the biggest offseason event and the curiosity revolving around the next dates and locations are high. The venue was recently announced for the 2025 and 2026 editions.

The 90th edition of the NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24–26, 2025 around Lambeau Field and Titletown campus in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

While the dates of the 2026 edition are not announced yet, the venue for the 91st edition is Pittsburgh, which is the home to the six-time Super Bowl champion Steelers. It was announced on May 22 by the league at the Spring League Meeting.

Pittsburgh to host different Draft activities

The venue for the 2026 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh will host several Draft activities throughout the three day event. It will include a Concert Series presented by Bud Light and NFL Draft Experience – the NFL's ultimate fan festival, several community events, said the Steelers site.

Further was reported by the aforementioned source that fans can attend the Draft Experience without paying for it. They will be able to participate in the majority of the exhibits and games for free. The fans will also get a chance to click pictures with the Lombardi Trophy.