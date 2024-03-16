When is Conor McGregor's Next Fight? Former UFC Champ Reveals Major Plans For Octagon Return

Fans are excitedly anticipating the comeback of the most entertaining combat sports athlete of our time, the former UFC two-division champion, Conor McGregor. The 155-pound champion's last fight was in 2021 against his long-time rival Dustin Poirier, which ended in controversy when McGregor broke his leg.

Since last year, there has been a lot of buzz and speculation surrounding the comeback of Conor McGregor, the former UFC two-division champion. Initially, McGregor was scheduled to make his return in the summer of 2023, but now it seems like it has been pushed back to the end of the same year.

Fans were buzzing with excitement when the UFC 300 card was revealed, as they anticipated McGregor's highly anticipated comeback. However, much to their disappointment, McGregor's return was delayed once more.

Currently, Conor McGregor is busy attending different promotional events for his upcoming Hollywood debut, Road House, in which he is playing the negative lead role. A clip shared by the popular Twitter handle, Championship Rounds, shows McGregor discussing his UFC return while out promoting the movie alongside the cast.

"I'm eager for my return. We're in the first quarter of 2024, and there's still a good chunk of the year left. I've got two fights left on my contract, and negotiations are ongoing," McGregor expressed.

There are rumors and reports suggesting that Conor McGregor's comeback fight could be against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor Net Worth

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, the estimated net worth of Conor McGregor is approximately $200 million.

Advertisement

Mystic Mac enjoys a lavish lifestyle, as he is the most followed and highest-paid UFC fighter of all time. McGregor earned approximately $100 million from his boxing debut cross-over matchup against boxing icon Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Additionally, according to leaked UFC documents, Conor McGregor earned a $5 million guaranteed purse for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, and in total, he made an estimated $50 million for that mega-fight.

Beyond his successful mixed martial arts career, McGregor has also proven to be a talented businessman. He owned his own whiskey brand, which he sold for $600 million in early 2021. Recently, Conor McGregor made his Hollywood debut and, according to a report, became the highest-paid debutant in Hollywood history.

Given McGregor's extensive accomplishments and earnings, it will be intriguing to see when he is set to make his anticipated return to the UFC. Fans are eagerly awaiting his comeback fight.

ALSO READ: This UFC Fighter Says Islam Makhachev Is Trying To Avoid Him