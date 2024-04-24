'When Ppl Think We Broke Up’: Dolphins Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle SLAMS Breakup Rumors Post Coachella Trip

There have been rumors that Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios broke up with his girlfriend Alix Earle post her trip to Coachella. Recently, Alix Earle dismissed all the breakup rumors through a TikTok video. Here's what Alix said in her TikTok video.

Alix Earle Dismiss Breakup Rumors With Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios's girlfriend, Alix Earle, recently returned from a trip to California, where she enjoyed the annual music festival. Upon her return, Alix Earle posted a video on TikTok smashing the viral rumors around her breakup with the NFL star.

"When ppl think we broke up bc I didn't bring him on a trip," the text inside her video read. Moreover, Alix Earle could also be heard saying, "That's such a weird thing to say to someone. Be softer, be more feminine; how about lick my nuts."

Then, there was a fan who wrote, "It's called girls trip." Alix replied to this comment with four thumbs-up emojis. The reason why the rumors started was because Alix Earle's social media posts didn't have Alix Earle in them, the ones that she posted during her time at Coachella.

Talking about Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios, the rumors around their romance sparked in March 2023. But just a couple of months after the rumors, the NFL star and social media influencer were spotted together for the first time on May 5, 2023. So, it's been a long time since they were together.