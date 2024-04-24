Travis Kelce Slams Jason Kelce, Not Happy With Retired Eagles Star Comparing Lionel Messi to Michael Jordan

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce had a debate on their New Heights podcast. The two brothers were not on the same page when it came to the Argentina football team captain Lionel Messi’s performance in MLS.

Messi’s stay in MLS

The 8-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi, joined MLS club Inter Miami in July 2023. The former Barcelona captain led the US club to their first-ever title. Miami won the 2023 Leagues Cup beating Nashville FC 10-9 on penalties. Messi was the Top Scorer and was named the best player of the tournament. He finished the season with 11 goals and 8 assists in 14 appearances and was Inter Miami CF MVP.

Lionel Messi has 7 goals and 6 assists to his name this season as well. Miami are on top of the table in the Eastern Conference.

Jason Kelce’s thoughts on Messi

In the latest episode of the New Heights show, Jason Kelce took a hit on Messi. He said that the current World Champion's play in the US is not the same as his European or International performance. He continued to compare the Rosario born with Michael Jordan. He argued that Jordan playing golf is way different from Jordan on a basketball court.

The conversation sparked when the Cheifs’ tight-end talked about Messi’s game at the Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce took no time to defend the two-time golden-ball winner and MLS. He quipped back by saying, “Don’t s**t on MLS”. He added that Messi has made MLS more fun to watch. Jason tried to counter by stating that he means no harm to the league but he feels that Messi playing for Argentina is not the same as him playing in the MLS.

Jason Kelce is being slandered by fans on the internet following his statement about Messi who is considered to be the greatest football player of all time. Some even said that this mentality is holding MLS back. However, some Argentine and Barcelona fans supported him.