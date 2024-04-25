Travis Kelce Speaks on NFL Stars and Hilarious Flat Earth Theory; Blames Head Collisions

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have been hosting the New Heights Show for a long time now. The Kelce brothers often come up with NFL opinions and news. They invite celebrities to their episodes. Their last segment had something special in the bag for the followers.

Travis Kelce’s take on NFL player and flat earth theory

The Kelce brothers were talking about Dallas Mavericks’ point guard Kyrie Irving’s belief in flat earth theory with comedian Andrew Santino on the podcast. The conversation escalated to the point where the three of them started to discuss conspiracy theories.

The Chiefs’ tight end claimed that conspiracy theories bring NFL locker rooms together. Comedian Santino didn’t take long to enquire if Travis had heard about any good conspiracy theories like Kyrie’s flat earth belief.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Slams Jason Kelce, Not Happy With Retired Eagles Star Comparing Lionel Messi to Michael Jordan

The younger Kelce brother said that Kyrie isn’t the only one but the most well-known who thinks that. He added that probably at least 10-15 guys in every locker room believe that. Jason Kelce agreed to the claim by saying that over 15 percent of NFL stars would vote yes in an anonymous poll asking if they believe in the flat earth theory. The reigning Super Bowl champion joked that it is so because everyone gets hit in the head. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Instances backing the Kelce brother’s claim

Jason Kelce shared an instance when he was having a similar conversation with a coach. And one of the guys said “How do you know it’s not?” after the coach’s blatant refusal. The New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine and allegedly said that AIDs was a disease created by the government.

Tyler Owens said at the NFL Combine that he doesn’t believe in space and thinks that there are no other planets. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker tweeted last year that Earth is flat.