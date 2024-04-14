When Travis Kelce almost quit football after he was kicked off team at Cincinnati

As Travis Kelce stood in the University of Cincinnati coach's office in 2010, his dreams of a football career seemed to be crumbling. A former multi-sport star in high school, Kelce only managed 14 catches in his college career up to that point, struggling to find his footing as a wildcat quarterback.

But it wasn't just his performance on the field that was the issue. Kelce had failed a drug test, violating team rules and leading to his dismissal from the Bearcats squad. "I got kicked off the team for having a little too much fun off the field," Kelce admitted years later, the sting of that pivotal moment still fresh in his memory.

With his scholarship revoked and his football future in jeopardy, Kelce found himself working at a call center, fielding angry calls from residents day after day. "I was just getting yelled at every single day," he recalled. In the summers, he tried his hand at baseball, convinced that "football was over for me."

To the outside world, it seemed like just another case of a talented athlete squandering his potential. But for those closest to Kelce, it was merely a bump in the road—one that would ultimately fuel his remarkable rise to NFL stardom.

Jason Kelce's Unwavering Belief

While Travis Kelce's football career hung in the balance, his older brother Jason refused to give up on him. A fellow Cincinnati player at the time, Jason Kelce, devised a plan to help get his younger sibling back on track.

Jason approached Kerry Coombs, the team's secondary coach and special teams coordinator, with a proposal: let Travis move in with him, even if it meant sharing a cramped apartment with quarterback Zach Collaros. "I need you to help sell that to Coach Jones," Jason implored Coombs, who vividly remembers the conversation.

Coombs did just that, convincing the newly hired head coach, Butch Jones, that Travis deserved a second chance. "When Jason Kelce vouches for you, you're golden," Coombs explained. "And that's what I told Butch."

With Jones on board, Jason became Travis's keeper, providing him with a place to stay, meals, and a way to work out during his suspension. "He knew exactly what I wanted to do in life," Travis acknowledged, crediting his brother's unwavering support as the driving force behind his eventual comeback.

Travis Kelce’s Remarkable Turnaround

Even with Jason's backing and Jones's willingness to give him another opportunity, Travis Kelce's road to redemption was far from easy. In fact, it hit another speed bump when he violated team policy again, prompting Jones to issue a second suspension, this time with a catch.

"Jason's like, 'Don't give up on him, Coach. Please, please don't give up on him,” Jones recalled his conversation with the elder Kelce brother. Heeding Jason's plea, Jones decided to give Travis one more chance, but with a caveat: he would have to earn a 3.0 grade-point average that semester—something he had never achieved before.

"He jokes about it to this day—that he never had a 3.0 in his life," Jones said with a chuckle. But in a display of remarkable determination, Kelce surpassed even his own expectations, earning a 3.2 GPA and securing his place back on the team.

From there, Kelce's transformation was nothing short of remarkable. "He is the most remarkable turnaround I have ever been a part of," Jones proclaimed, still in awe of his former player's journey.

Kelce quickly became the heart, soul, and leader of the Cincinnati squad, earning the respect of coaches, teammates, and even referees who would approach Jones before games with a simple request: "Help us control No. 18. You know he likes to play through the echo of the whistle."

"I would smile internally because I knew we had already psychologically affected our opponent," Jones reminisced. "He was our passion. He was the toughness of our football team. He was the mentality of our football team. He was our leader—in every aspect."

A Lasting Impact and an Unforgettable Journey

Today, Travis Kelce stands as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, a three-time Super Bowl participant, and a potential Hall of Famer. But his journey to the top was far from ordinary, shaped by the unwavering belief of his brother, the tough love of his college coach, and an indomitable spirit that refused to stay down.

Jones, now the head coach at Arkansas State, keeps a framed Chiefs jersey in his office—a gift from Kelce himself. But it's the message inscribed on the jersey that holds the most meaning for the man who helped guide Kelce through his darkest moments.

"Coach Jones, it's been one hell of a journey," the message reads. "From giving me a second chance in life to pushing me every day to be great, I love you like a father."

"It's my favorite item in the room," Jones said, his voice brimming with pride. "A conversation piece for anyone who enters."

And what a conversation it sparks—a tale of perseverance, belief, and the power of tough love. A story of an underdog who refused to stay down, rising from the brink of quitting football to becoming one of the NFL's brightest stars.

If only they understood the history, the struggles, and the setbacks that fueled Kelce's incredible journey. For those who witnessed it firsthand, it's a story they'll never forget—a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of second chances.

