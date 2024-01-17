When WWE legend Hulk Hogan was worried he would be reincarnated as a black person due to 'karma'

Hulk Hogan is a famous professional wrestling personality widely regarded as the first face of WWE, he had a very successful professional wrestling career and, he managed to set multiple icon records from being one of the longest-reigning champions to his undefeated streak.

Hogan ruled WWE during the ’80s, he quickly became a worldwide icon with his American hero gimmick. He gained a massive fan following amongst the younger audience of WWE.

Quickly after some years of his mega-success fans discovered another side of Hogan, multiple former WWE superstars shared their bad experiences with Hulk Hogan back in the day, especially with black WWE superstars.

A recent tweet by professional wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp went viral regarding Hulk Hogan’s past racial comments about black people.

“Hulk Hogan wasn't just racist. He was so specifically and uniquely racist that after his son almost killed his friend in a wreck, one of Hogan's primary concerns was that he and his family would be reincarnated into a black family due to "karma". This was caught on audio.”

Sean Ross Sapp further explained in a tweet, “When he came back to WWE, he hit the roster with a "be careful about cameras" as opposed to "I'm sorry.”

ALSO READ: Hulk Hogan Net Worth - How much is the WWE hall of famer Hulk Hogan Worth as of 2023? Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

Hulk Hogan’s controversial comments on being a black person

In 2008, Hulk Hogan’s son Nick served jail time for a crashing car which left one of his friends injured for life, during the trial in 2008, the court released a call recording of Hulk Hogan and his son, which resurfaced again in 2015.

In the recording, Hogan and his son dropped multiple racial words and slurs including the N-word, at one point in the recording Hogan even expressed, concerns about reincarnating as a black person due to “karma”, after the recording went viral on the internet. WWE fired Hulk Hogan from the company for his racial remarks.

Hogan said while talking to his son, “You know that God gave you this vibe and this, this, energy that you and I are going to live forever, bro,” he said. “I just hope we don’t come back as a couple, I don’t want to say it, blizz-ack gizz-uys, you know what I’m saying.”

This is not the first time Hogan landed himself in trouble for his racial comments, Gawker Media released Hogan’s private video with his best friend's wife. Hogan later filed a lawsuit for 100 million dollars.

In the viral video, Hulk Hogan was caught talking about black people and his daughter's black American boyfriend, “I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f–k some n—-r, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n—-r worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist. F–king n—-r”, Later Hulk Hogan publicly apologized for his comments.

ALSO READ: Ric Flair Net Worth 2023 - Salary, House and Cars