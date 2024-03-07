Should Pelvic Floor Care Be Prioritized? Brittany Mahomes Shares Experience After Fractured Back

Encouraging her followers to prioritize self-care, Brittany Mahomes disclosed fracturing her back. “Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids, please take care of your pelvic floor., the star shared.

Although Brittany didn't disclose the cause of her injury, but she has been active since her husband Patrick Mahomes and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won Super Bowl LVIII in February.

Brittany Mahomes with husband and the kids - Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

What happened at the victory parade? 

After attending a Super Bowl afterparty on February 11, the mom of two accompanied the 28-year-old star quarterback to the Chiefs' victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, three days later. However, the celebration turned tragic when gunfire broke out, leaving one person dead and at least 22 others injured. Two days after the shooting, Brittany and Patrick visited children injured in the incident at the hospital.

On February 19, the couple, high school sweethearts who married in March 2022, threw an epic 3rd birthday party for their daughter, Sterling. The celebration featured a bounce house, a slide, and various other fun rides.

